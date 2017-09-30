Will Kylie Jenner Give Her Baby Girl A ‘K’ Name? Check Out Her Plans Revealed

Will Kylie Jenner keep up the tradition of giving the Kardashian children a ‘K’ name? Here is what sources have to say.

Obsessed with my @fashionnova dress 💎 Get it at FashionNova.com ✨ #ad @fashionnova A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Everyone’s already started guessing how Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will name their little girl. A few sources have learned some juicy details on the name that they might give their first child together.

‘She has not locked down a baby name yet, but she has mentioned she would like to do something both unique and keep the ‘K’ first name consistent with her sisters and Mom,’ a source close to Kylie stated.

‘It’s obviously not her decision entirely, but that is her current frame of mind for her future baby’s name. Something clever and something with a ‘K.” This narrows down the options significantly!

Kylie is now living the high life because her boyfriend Travis has been pampering her all this time.

watch me and @jordynwoods give you guys a sneak peek of all the new FALL lip kits launching October 6th! Video is up right now on the Kylie Cosmetics YouTube channel. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

‘Kylie has been getting spoiled by Travis since the moment they learned she was pregnant,’ a source close to rapper previously confessed.

‘Travis has been showering her with gifts, jewelry, and flowers. Travis has made sure that whatever comfort foods Kylie has been craving, like mac and cheese and pizza, have always been warm, fresh and available to his baby mama,’ the insider continued.

Advertisement

‘Travis has even been giving Kylie foot massages at night too, which she can’t get enough of. They are totally in love, and the pregnancy has only brought them closer together.’