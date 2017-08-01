Will Kourtney Kardashian Make Up With Scott Disick After Forgiving Him For Wild Party Spree? She Is Still Afraid That He’ll Disappoint Her

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three kids and one complicated relationship. Are they going to kiss and make up after everything that has happened?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were in an on-again, off-again relationship for a few years before officially calling it quits back in 2015.

There have been some rumors according to which they might be reconciled because of the recent trip the whole family took to Nantucket just recently, during which Scott was reportedly able to smooth things over with Kourtney after weeks and weeks of crazy partying.

It has not been confirmed yet, but this could be the first time that Kourtney and Scott have been together since May.

No matter what is going on with them, we are quite happy to see that they managed to out their children before everything else.

But on the other hand, a source close to her tells HollywoodLife that too much damage has been done for them to mend their fractured romance.

‘She wants nothing more than to have him live by his word, but she still has it at the back of her mind that he will disappoint her. Kourtney needs to have him in her life because of the kids since they always ask for him, but she still thinks he will mess up again. She hopes not, but he has disappointed her before so she expects it again.’

Kourtney has forgiven him for his wild party spree and they are looking forward to co-parenting together but this doesn’t mean that they will ever get back together romantically speaking.

Kourtney laid down a law for Scott that tells him that the whole partying needs to stop and that she will not tolerate his jealousy while she is dating other people. Maybe it’s for the best even if most fans would just love to see them back together.