Will Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Head Down The Aisle Before Having Their Baby?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/27/2017
Will Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Head Down The Aisle Before Having Their BabySource: radaronline.com

After we found out the Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson we are wondering if they will decide to tie the knot before the baby is born. Here’s what we know so far:

After Khloe has longed for children for years, she is finally expecting her own with her boyfriend, Tristan.

 

Her older sister Kim Kardashian waited until after her daughter North West was born to tie the knot with Kanye West, and Kourtney Kardashian never married the father of her three kids, Scott Disick.

So will Khloe go the same route and have her baby before a wedding?

‘Tristan definitely wants to marry Khloe. He’s leaving it all up to Khloe about when and where. He would do it right now, but it sounds like Khloe is leaning towards waiting until after the baby, according to a source close to the situation.

This would be Khloe’s second marriage because she was married before to Lamar Odom after dating him for only one month.

We all know that their relationship went really bad.

Back in April, Khloe herself revealed in an interview with ES magazine that she and Tristan were already discussing starting a family together.

‘We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an excellent father,’ she said about her boyfriend, who already has a nine-month-old son with his ex Jordan Craig.

 

‘I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen,’ Khloe continued.

It looks like she finally got her wish as she’s reportedly already three months along.

Tristan also already has his answer on whether or not she would marry him as Khloe revealed ‘Yes, I would [accept if he proposed]. I’ve never been in this type of love.’ Well, Tristan, what are you waiting for?

Sparke Addams
09/27/2017 at 8:57 am
I REALLY LIKE KHLOE SHE’S THE REALEST OF THE CLAN


