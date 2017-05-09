Will Katy Perry’s Upcoming Album Contain Response To Nemesis Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood?

Everybody knows Katy Perry and Taylor Swift share some a huge feud despite the fact that they used to be BFFs! Now, Katy is getting ready to release a new album and fans are wondering whether or not the star is going to issue a song-answer to Taylor’s infamous Bad Blood track, rumored to be about her.

Advertisement

Taylor herself has stated that the song was about a “straight-up enemy” who tried to “sabotage an entire tour,” without revealing the identity of this person.

Perry had made references to the spat with Swift in the past when Taylor was feuding with Kim Kardashian and her ex Calvin Harris, but she has never directly addressed the rumors that indeed, the former friends have “bad blood.”

Now, during a recent interview, Katy Perry was asked whether or not this new album will shoot back at Taylor Swift.

“I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person,” the singer answered, adding that ” You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not.”

Katy then stated that if women everywhere decided to create a united front, the world would be a much better place.

As fans probably remember, last year, Katy seemed to have Kim Kardashian’ back after the reality TV star dissed Taylor over Kanye’s controversial Famous lyrics.

Do you think Katy Perry and Taylor Swift should end their feud?

Advertisement

Let us know by leaving a comment down below!