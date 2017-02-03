Will John Cena and Nikki Bella Trade The Wrestling Ring For Wedding Rings?

Newly crowned, 16-time WWE Champion John Cena and his girlfriend/fellow wrestler Nikki Bella are one of WWE’s high-profile couples. Their popularity has led them to stardom inside and outside of the ring. The two are currently at the top of their game in the wrestling world, however, they could be retiring following this year’s Wrestlemania.

Advertisement

Cena, a 15-year veteran of the WWE, has carved a nice niche for himself outside the squared circle. After winning numerous championships throughout his wrestling career, Cena has made the transition to a Hollywood star which includes supporting roles in hit movies, awards show host, and star of American Grit.

Meanwhile, Cena’s girlfriend, Nikki Bella has also found success in other ventures. The longest-reigning Women’s champion not only the star of the reality show Total Divas; she’s also an esteemed real estate agent, model, and owner of the lingerie company Birdie Bee.

With the couple’s established Hollywood names, they’ll have no trouble maintaining stardom following their departure from the WWE.

According to reports, Cena is set to propose to Nikki Bella after their final matches. ‘Total Divas’ fans know that Nikki and John’s relationship is heavily promoted on the show.

Throughout the show’s run, Cena’s stance on marriage has been a huge source of contention for the couple. Bella has expressed interest in settling down, while Cena is opposed to the idea. Yet, with their WWE careers coming to an end, Cena may be ready to take the next step with his beloved.

Advertisement

With Wrestlemania two months away, all eyes will be on John Cena and Nikki Bella heading into the show.