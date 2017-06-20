Will Ferrell Surprises A Student With A $100,000 Cheque!

Will Ferrell was feeling charitable today! The 49-year-old actor surprised one college student, Samantha Watts, along with the help of Today host Hoda Kotb, to present a $100,000 cheque for her college tuition during his appearance on the Today show, June 20th.

Apparently, the young girl thought she was just a mere finalist in a scholarship contest to help a student pay for school.

However, the host revealed to her she was actually the winner!

Just some back story on Samantha: the Ithaca College student is studying speech pathology, and her family was beginning to struggle financially after her father was diagnosed with cancer.

She said on the show, “my dad actually is just recovered from esophageal cancer, and a lot of our money had to go towards that last year. It would be life changing for me.”

After hearing the great news, Watts began to cry!

Nevertheless, the surprises didn’t end there!

Ferrell was the one who presented her with the cheque for $100,000 as her parents watched teary-eyed.

When the young girl was accepting the payment, she said, “I’m flabbergasted. It’s incredible!”

And what is Will up to these days? Coincidentally, he is promoting an upcoming production involving a young girl’s college fund.

Perhaps, it’s no coincidence that Will was partaking in the scholarship contest on the Today Show!

The movie that Will is currently advertising is titled, The House, and it’s a film about two parents who accidentally burn through their child’s college fund. The film follows them on their journey to make the money back, and it stars Amy Poehler and will hit theaters on the 29th of June.