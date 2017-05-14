Will Ferrell Gives Commencement Speech And Serenades USC Graduates With Whitney Houston Ballad

Will Ferrell was fantastic while giving the commencement address at the University of Southern California last Friday. He too graduated from the University back in 1990, and he ended his speech by serenading the class of 2017 with an emotional Whitney Houston ballad – I Will Always Love You.

Advertisement

He told the graduates that they should always remember the fact that whatever path they will choose during their lives they will never be alone.

He believes that, as a graduate, when you have a moment where you are feeling a bit down, you should think about the support that you have from this “great Trojan family.”

He said to the crowd of thousands who were present of the campus and to the thousands more who have watched the live stream that whenever they have a terrible moment in their lives, they should just picture him singing the song into their ears.

“If I should stay, I would only be in your way. So I’ll go, but I know, I’ll think of you every step of the way. And I will always love you, will always love you, will always love you, Class of 2017,” he sang before hitting Houston’s outstanding high note. “And I will always love you!”

Ferrell was awarded an honorary doctorate in humane letters during the ceremony, after getting a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Information.

He is the father of three, and he is great at giving young people advice, so he managed to do an amazing job during the ceremony for all the graduates.

He congratulated graduates who already know what they are planning to do with their lives and he encouraged those who haven’t still figured out their plans.

Advertisement

He told them to enjoy the process of their search without giving up in front of all the forthcoming pressure. He is not the first celebrity to deliver a speech, but he will sure be remembered for years to come.