Will Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Custody Battle Explode Over Daughter Vivienne’s Head Wound?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle is not going to explode or get nasty over a wound on their daughter Vivienne’s head. This was all a highly sensationalized and entirely inaccurate report which Gossip Cop made sure to correct.

The National Enquirer recently bought some paparazzi pics of Angelina walking in Los Angeles with her daughter who was wearing a Band-Aid on her forehead.

❤️ A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

The magazine then went into full tabloid mode to allege Bra and Angie’s custody fight is going to get ‘ramped up’ over new ‘child abuse charges.’

The often discredited publication dramatically claims to have obtained ‘disturbing photos’ of Vivienne with a ‘vicious head wound.’

The outlet further maintains the youngster wore a ‘massive bandage’ to cover the ‘gash on her forehead.’

According to a seemingly made-up source, ‘Brad was livid when he saw these photos.’

‘He’s convinced the kids aren’t being taken care of properly by Angie,’ adds the so-called source.

And now, contends the magazine, he’s going to use this ‘alarming incident’ to gain the upper hand in their custody battle.

The tabloid’s supposed source says, ‘Angie was determined that she would destroy Brad by branding him as an abusive father… She battered Brad’s reputation as a dad, and now that he sees his kids may be at risk in her care, he’s ready to fight back with a vengeance.’

‘Brad’s going to use this situation with Vivienne as ammo,’ claims the outlet’s questionable source, adding, ‘Angie better be ready for the counterattack!’

So, how did Vivienne receive her ‘vicious head wound’ for which she needed a ‘massive bandage’? Of course, The Enquirer has no idea.

Did the youngster require stitches for the ‘big gash’ that convinced Pitt his children ‘aren’t being taken care of’? No, she didn’t.

Did Pitt’s lawyers file a motion in court for temporary custody? Of course, they didn’t.

The ‘vicious head wound’ Vivienne received was a fairly typical boo boo, much like the kind other children get every day on playgrounds.

Advertisement

The alleged ‘massive bandage’ she wore to cover the purported ‘gash’ was a standard store-bought Band-Aid. And Pitt was not ‘livid’ because he understands kids get cuts and scrapes all the time. Essentially, the tabloid’s tale is nothing more than fake news, and this is not the first time it happens.