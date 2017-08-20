Will Adam Lambert Return To American Idol?

The American Idol alumn talked about the show’s well-awaited reboot and how he feels about the addition of Katy Perry as a judge and Ryan Seacrest’s return as a host. But would the singer like to join as well?

About Katy Perry, Lambert had only nice words, saying that she will definitely do great as a judge.

Same goes for Ryan Seacrest, who has always been a fantastic host.

As for his return, the man said the production team hasn’t reached out to him to appear on the hit talent show.

Despite that, the man stated that he would not be opposed to it.

After being a judge and a mentor on Australia’s X Factor, Lambert realized that he loved having that sort of role.

‘When [American Idol] was on Fox I was there every season. I’d come on and do something, and I owe the show great debt of gratitude. I love the show. I think it is great. I would love to come back and pop in,’ the artist added.

As fans may already be aware, Adam Lambert was season eighth’s runner up.

Because of his experience on the popular music show, Lambert felt like a piece of advice for future contestants is in order.

According to him, they have to stand out somehow; find their uniqueness and use it to their advantage.

The performer was in attendance at the Angel Awards Gala where he honored George Michael by singing One More Try and Faith.

Lambert declared that he was a huge fan of the late artist and that he was honored to perform his songs.

Would you like to see more of Adam Lambert on American Idol’s reboot?