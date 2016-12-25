Why Tom Hanks is the Best Father and Grandfather in Hollywood

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is proving to be a great dad to his troubled son Chet, and a great grandfather to his a secret love child. In a recent interview with Tiffany Miles’ mother, the little girl’s grandmother wanted to highlight how much of an impact the actor has in the child’s life.

“He’s doing a substantial job,” Miles’ mother, Diane Owens stated. “He’s doing a great job with helping this child. I have no other comment than that.”

According to rumors, the baby was conceived after a one night stand while Chet was under the influence of drugs, but the grandmother insists that they “took care of it” regardless.

“So we’re good with that. They have been more than great to us,” Owens added.

We know that although both Chet’s baby and his baby mamma have been living with the Owens, Hanks still does a great job being an active part in his granddaughter’s life.

Tom Hanks’ son admitted to having a secret child in an Instagram post earlier this month.

“I know I have not been that active on the gram lately because I have been figuring out my life, which is what we’re all doing. I want to share something today… I have a daughter. I do have a daughter.”

Chet also thanked his father for helping him though the years of addiction and always being there for him. Furthermore, the young father also said that his daughter was one of the main motivations that pushed him towards fixing his issues.

“She’s the reason why I turned my life around and got sober,” he said. “I’ve been sober for over a year and a half from everything.”

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been “doing everything they can to make sure they are a part of their new granddaughter’s life.”

“Chet will always be their baby,” explained an insider. “And of course his daughter has met the entire family. Tom and Rita have worked hard to reestablish their bond with Chet, especially after learning that Chet had a daughter.”