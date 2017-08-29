Why The Weeknd Pulled A No-Show At The MTV VMAs Revealed

The Weeknd had been hyped up as one of the top performers for the 2017 VMAs, but he ended up pulling a no-show at the event. Here’s why he bailed on his appearance at the last minute.

Everybody was wondering where was The Weeknd at the August 27 VMAs especially since he has been announced as a performer months ago and was up for five awards, including artist of the year and video of the year for the Reminder.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

He pulled out at the last second on Friday, August 25 leaving the show’s producers high and dry.

TMZ said that he didn’t feel up to performing and the same site said that sources confessed that his grueling tour schedule in 2017 left him with performance fatigue and he was not feeling well at all in the days before the show.

Abel’s starting a 28-city North American tour on September 6 and has been touring the world practically nonstop since February.

He’s been through two separate European legs in late winter and midsummer, and also hit up South America as well.

That doesn’t even take into account the numerous shows he’s already performed across the U.S. and Canada in 2017.

As we’ve seen with Justin Bieber tour fatigue is the real deal and can lead to performers completely burning out and canceling shows.

legend of the fall phase 2 🔜 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Aug 6, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

In Abel’s case, he’s keeping his tour dates but ditched the VMAs. Selena Gomez, his girlfriend, was not able to attend the event because she wasn’t feeling up to it.

She said in a recent interview that she wanted to go, but her busy schedule didn’t allow for this to happen as right now she is in New York city filming Woody Allen’s secret project. Between performance fatigue and the fact that Selena wouldn’t be there by his side, we can understand why The Weeknd just wasn’t feeling the VMAs this year.