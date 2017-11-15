FREE NEWSLETTER
Why The Latest Twist On “This Is Us” Is Causing A Stir

Serene Hughes Posted On 11/15/2017
Glamour

If you’re a dedicated viewer of breakout TV hit This Is Us, or even if you’ve only seen a couple of episodes, you know it’s a massive tear jerker.

One of the things that makes this show so immensely successful is its relatability. The way that issues of family, addiction, adoption, loss, infidelity and so many more key human experiences are explored is so impactful. That almost everyone has experienced one of these things firsthand or knows someone who has.

The emotional resonance of the show is one of the things that makes it so powerful. Despite that fact, and so many viewers coming to understand and even expect the emotional onslaught they’re likely to experience, some viewers are not happy with the latest twist the show has taken.

At the very end of this week’s Kevin-centric episode, which followed the loss of adoration and heightened addiction he is suffering, Kevin got the news that Kate, has lost her baby. The details are unclear but she’s likely suffered a miscarriage. The reactions of fans were, as expected, heartfelt and forlorn. But some thought the narrative choice wasn’t a sound one.

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, took to Twitter to defend the choice.

Creator and showrunner Dan Fogelman also took to Twitter to express his understanding of the reaction the end of the episode twist provided.

Miscarriages are the result of 1 in 4 pregnancies. Which means they are universally felt by many who cycle through the exuberance of expecting a baby to the despair and grief of losing it. Some women suffer miscarriages before even realizing they are pregnant. Yet, it is not widely talked about or understood.

As is the case with every episode, looks like next week’s calls for an excessive amount of tissues.

