Why Ryan Gosling Couldn’t Stop Laughing During The Oscars?

Todd Malm Posted On 03/23/2017
Ryan Gosling At The 2017 Academy AwardsSource: etonline.com

Ryan Gosling was caught chuckling to himself pretty hard during the last Academy Awards ceremony. It was a viral moment shared all over the internet. Gosling was caught giggling after the Academy Award for Best Picture was awarded to Moonlight.

The whole world watched as the award was mistakenly given to La, La, Land, but then taken away from the cast of La, La, Land and given to Moonlight instead.

The presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were allegedly given the wrong envelope during the live broadcast from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

The producer for La La Land Jason Horowitz had to cut the acceptance speech short to reveal that Barry Jenkin’s film Moonlight was the actual winner.

While the cast and crew stood there in shock for the mistake, the 36-year-old actor couldn’t stop chuckling to himself throughout the ordeal.

Gosling revealed on Wednesday that he looked into the crowd and seen how panicked everyone and security was coming on to the stage with headsets, and his first thought was that there was some kind of incident where people were hurt.

The Full-Nelson star said that he was relieved that it was just that Moonlight had won and that nobody had been hurt. He explained that he was so relieved that he started laughing.

Gosling praised the film for its ability to accomplish so much with a tiny budget of just $1 million.

The cast of La, La, Land managed to deal with the whole ordeal fairly gracefully, as both Ryan and Emma welcomed the makers of Moonlight as the real winners of the Best Picture Award.

La, La, Land didn’t win the Best Picture, but they didn’t leave the ceremony without at least a few awards. The musical film took home 5 Academy Awards. One for Best Director, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Original Music Score, and Best Production Design.

