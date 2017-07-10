Why Meghan King Edmonds Rejoined ‘RHOC’ For Season 12 After Claiming She Was Done With The Drama

Meghan King Edmonds has apparently changed her mind about leaving the Real Housewives of Orange County. Despite calling it quits after Season 11, the 33-year-old is returning to the hit reality TV series for Season 12. Why did she have a change of heart?

According to Radar Online, Edmonds was planning on moving to St. Louis to live with her husband and former MLB star, Jim Edmonds. She recently gave birth to a daughter, Aspen, and wanted to start her family away from all the RHOC drama. Producers of the show, however, didn’t want to see Edmonds go.

“Producers felt that bringing her back full time could be good for her and good for ratings,” an insider shared. “Meghan started off as being a friend or a guest on the show for this upcoming season. She really wants to focus on her family.”

Edmond’s plans changed when producers failed to secure a replacement. Knowing that Edmonds can bring plenty of drama on her own, they reached out and asked if she would like to return as a full-timer in the upcoming season.

“Negotiations fell through with production on with a potential new cast member, so they were able to make room for Meghan. She was the last person to get an offer to return to the full-time cast,” the insider noted.

Meghan King Edmonds generated plenty of drama with Vicki Gunvalson over the past two seasons. During the Season 11 reunion, Edmonds admitted that she was tired of all the feuding between Gunvalson and Tamra Judge and seemed on the edge of walking away from it all.

Edmonds later released a statement about how she planned on leaving the show for life in St. Louis. She thanked her cast members for the opportunity, and it looked like we had seen the last of Edmonds.

Fortunately for fans, it now sounds like Edmonds will be returning after all. Not only will we get to watch her mommy skills in action for the first time, but we’ll also see her interact with Judge and Shannon Beador. In fact, Wet Paint reports that Edmonds has developed a close friendship with the two ladies and filming is going great so far.

There’s no telling what kind of drama the three ladies will get into this season, but things will likely heat up with Gunvalson and her pal Kelly Dodd. Gunvalson has not commented on Edmond’s involvement in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Monday, July 10 on Bravo.