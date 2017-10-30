Why Is Corey Haim’s Mother Slamming Corey Feldman Over Hollywood Pedophile Claims?

Corey Feldman has publicly launched a campaign that he states will give him the legal platform to name a Hollywood pedophile ring, that he alleges is responsible for the abuse of himself and good friend Corey Haim. While Corey Feldman has spoken of this pedophile ring for decades, and Corey Haim admitted to being raped and sexually assaulted on the pair’s 2007 TV series The Two Coreys, Haim’s mother has publicly attacked Feldman for the campaign.

She has accused him of being a scam artist in a report with the Hollywood Reporter and denies that her son was abused by more than one person in Hollywood.

The question is why would the mother of a sexual abuse victim try to shut down a campaign set to expose Hollywood’s pedophiles instead of helping to name whoever may have hurt her child?

Judy Haim on Feldman’s doc fundraising: “Now he wants $10M to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist" https://t.co/Xr5QSc7WEB — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 30, 2017

Watch the video below where Corey Haim, who passed away in 2010, publicly stated he was sexually abused during his time as a 14-year-old child actor.

What is deeply troubling is that according to the Hollywood Reporter’s interview with Judy Haim, she readily acknowledges that her son was abused at least once as a child.

Here is a quote per the Hollywood Reporter.

“He’s been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died,” says Haim’s mother, who has tangled with Feldman in the past about his contention that Haim, who died in 2010 at 38 of pneumonia, was repeatedly abused as a child by multiple individuals. (She’s convinced that a molestation incident involving her son occurred on a single occasion, at the hands of one man.) “Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police.”

There are several factors pertaining to these statements and inferences that are not only controversial and troubling but causing social media networks to erupt in an outcry.

First, while Judy Haim states her son was abused as a child, she denies Corey Feldman’s claims that Haim suffered abuse from multiple people or from a pedophile ring.

What is interesting to note is that in the above video, Corey Haim himself stated that Corey Feldman knew about the abuse he endured and even took him to task for not intervening.

Though Feldman and Haim were the same age and both stated they were being sexually abused, Haim stated that Feldman was aware of his sexual abuse. Did Corey Haim tell Corey Feldman about more incidents?

By Corey Haim’s own words, it stands to reason that Corey Feldman’s account of Haim’s sexual abuse would be more accurate than Judy Haim’s version.

What is causing controversy is that Corey Feldman has claimed for years that in addition to the abuse Haim experienced at 14-years-old associated with the film Lucas, Feldman states he has knowledge that someone raped Corey Haim when he was only 11-years-old.

Feldman talks about late BF Corey Haim's rape by a man at age 11, preteen parties where pedos stalked, groomed marks https://t.co/0wia2soClG — Elizabeth Kraus (@beinpulse) October 13, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Judy Haim and Corey Feldman have battled wills regarding Corey Haim’s abuse. In an earlier interview with Corey Feldman and Dr. Oz, the issue was addressed.

At one point, Corey Feldman had vowed to stop addressing Corey’s sexual assault, but he continues to be the only vocal spokesperson for Corey since he alleges there were multiple incidents and not just the one man Judy Haim says abused her son.

One year after Corey Haim’s death, Judy Haim spoke out about her son and his sudden death. Corey Feldman spoke multiple times about the abuse he endured as well as speaking out about Corey Haim’s abuse.

Many on social media are split on whose side to take in the fight between Corey Feldman and Corey Haim’s mother Judy.

Some are stating that if Judy Haim knew her son was sexually abused, she has just as much cause to go to the police and demand there be further investigation as does Corey Feldman.

Feldman has stated repeatedly over the years that he has gone to the police numerous time with names but to no avail.

Is it unlikely that if Corey Haim was raped by at least one person Feldman’s claims of an alleged pedophile ring are also true?

Why would it be easy to believe that one person facilitated the abuse but that it didn’t happen previously or after?

