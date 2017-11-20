Why Hollywood Should Support Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign And Corey’s Law

Corey Feldman is stirring many people to action and support for his Truth Campaign and Corey’s Law grows daily. His YouTube video announcing his crowdfunding plan to make a feature film that exposes child sexual abuse in Hollywood has gone viral and received more than one million views. So too have his interviews with Dr. Oz. Still, while his campaign has attracted tens of thousands of new followers and supporters, the response from Hollywood has been pitiful. As Corey champions the rights of children in Hollywood to ensure they are protected from pedophiles lurking in the industry, industry heads have remained silent. No big name directors, producers, or studios have stepped out of the shadows to support Corey, even though his movement continues to gain momentum each day.
Hollywood is in a very difficult spot. Every day a new sex scandal is revealed and A-list actors who have received multiple awards are getting fired, quitting, or being replaced from series and films.
Producers and directors are under fire for sexual harassment, abuse, and rape allegations. Studios are crumbling and the public no longer feels about Hollywood they way they used to.
Many comments about Hollywood on social media show that the public is fed up with the scandals. Some have remarked they can no longer watch a movie without wondering if the female actress is a rape victim.
In times when Hollywood is under the spotlight, it might seem like they’d want to step forward and support Corey Feldman who has been vocal about the abuse he endured while at the height of his career as a child and teen actor. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case.
In an interview with Dr. Oz, Corey Feldman stated the following when speaking about the support he’s received from fellow child actors such as Alyssa Milano, Sean Astin, Jason Lively, Keith Coogan, and Alison Arngrim.
“The rest of Hollywood is a bit stalemate. And that’s the part that bothers me. I still have not heard any support from the studio level, from producers, directors, executives, main — you know — A-level stars that are out there today. I don’t hear anybody saying anything. The silence is deafening. And I think we need to make another call to action to say, ‘Stand with me, let’s go!'”
Dr. Oz full episode with actor Corey Feldman. This is an update and includes former child stars who support Corey, but are afraid to speak out.
Posted by TV and Celebrity News on Monday, November 20, 2017
You can listen to Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign below. There have been several updates since the video’s release. Corey planned to raise $10 million that would cover three different areas: a legal team, a security team, and then making the movie.
IN CASE U MISSED IT, THE WAR HAS BEGUN, IF U FOLLOW ME, HELP ME: https://t.co/wU3kV0uddi
— Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 25, 2017
He is stretching out the goal and is currently aiming to raise $500,000 by the campaign’s end.
Since announcing the Truth Campaign, Corey Feldman has publicly named two of his abusers on the Dr. Oz show.
One thing that has been misinterpreted is that Corey Feldman was “holding the names” of his abusers hostage for a $10 million ransom.
If you watch Corey Feldman’s interviews with Dr. Oz, where he explains the Truth Campaign, he was crowdfunding the $10 million so that he could have a legal team in place so when he makes the movie and “names names”, he will have legal representation.
He has already named Alphy Hoffman and Jon Grissom as his alleged abusers.
He wants a security team because he is fearful for his life, and interestingly, Dr. Oz confirmed that other child actors are also afraid for their lives. Dr. Oz contacted more than a dozen former child actors who knew Corey and were in Hollywood at the same time. Not only did they confirm Corey Feldman’s account, but they were too afraid to speak out publicly.
Former Child Actors Back Corey Feldman But Say They Are Too Scared To Come Forward, Fear For Their Lives https://t.co/f39ZdQBpqe
— Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 18, 2017
It’s time that Hollywood takes a stand against the repeated sexual abuse of children. There is no valid reason that Corey Feldman has public support yet very little from Hollywood.
While he does have the support of fellow child stars, it’s time that Hollywood producers, directors, and studios show that they not only stand against the sexual assault of women but of children as well.
Several things that I must point out because I’ve been researching this for quite a while now.
First, Corey Feldman did sit down with the LAPD and give them the names. That’s verified. If you go to Dr. Oz and watch full episodes, you can see it play out.
So LAPD does have the names of the abusers, they can’t launch an open investigation due to the statute of limitations.
I think the idea that “Corey Feldman is holding the names of the abusers hostage for a $10 million ransom” was never reality but the way people and the media interpreted it. He already filed a police report, told cops in 1993, and publicly said two (three) abusers names on television via Dr. Oz.
Second point is that everything Corey Feldman is doing is going viral. So, the idea that no one will want to see his movie is wrong. This is a different generation and honestly, in my opinion, Corey has yet to explore what YouTube and live streaming video means to filmmakers, etc.
His videos are getting HUGE views and he has a lot of support in the forms of donations by regular folks. There is an audience already there. The idea no one wants to see his movie is wrong.
Many celebrities/child actors gave statements to Dr. Oz on the Nov 13 episode that they stand by Corey, agree with Corey about the pedophiles, but weren’t speaking out due to fear. Dr. Oz is the one who confirmed they “feared for their lives.”
That backs up his story and adds to the level or depth of fear people are still experiencing.
I believe that Corey Feldman has kept the identity of his abusers secret for over 30 years, because that is what he said on Dr. Oz. When he said the names and described what happened, it was the first time he publicly told the story.
Thirty years is a very long time to keep abuse silent and out of the public’s eye, and at the same time be ridiculed, shamed, and slammed in media.
Some of the fear Corey’s experienced in regards to the abuse and his abusers may naturally subside now that he’s spoken out and has some support FOR ONCE IN HIS LIFE.
Same with Weinstein’s victims and the other victims of the scandals. It’s traumatizing to not only keep sexual abuse, rape, and assault a secret but then to see your abuser being glorified, celebrated, and living a successful life is even more damaging.
Some of the fear Corey’s experienced may or may not be misplaced, I don’t know. Weinstein allegedly had a hit list and was following his victims around with private investigators. His lawyers were ready to “ruin” the credibility of his victims.
Corey’s Angels…he addressed some of that in the beginning of Dr. Oz, his relationship with Heffner, etc. and said some of his views have changed, though I don’t know what all that means.
I’m not sure his preferences for having a Playboy/type lifestyle or marriage, etc. but I do know that we don’t negate sexual abuse in women because they may be promiscuous or due to their sexual past or present behaviors.
We don’t slut-shame victims and say that the crime doesn’t matter because of their lifestyle.
I think the same approach should apply to men, especially since he was a minor when the abuse happened.
Sexual abuse actually produces “Symptoms” in victims. A lot of times the aftermath of sexual abuse can be promiscuity or with same-sex abuse an overexaggeration of your sexuality
All I do know is that Corey’s Angels is not a legitimate reason to say we don’t stand with you because you were abused as a kid.
It isn’t right to say we don’t support Rose McGowan because she wore this or that, or any other sexual abuse victim because of who they dated, what they wore, how many drinks they had one night, etc.
I think Corey Feldman is going to do just fine and MANY people believe him. He has said that he’s felt a heavy emotional toll lifted since going public with the names, and if you listen to him, there is nothing that he hasn’t said that isn’t exactly what should be said.
I wouldn’t count him or his Truth Campaign out at all. I think this is just the beginning, and crowdfunding for movies is hardly out of the ordinary.
$250,000 is nothing to laugh at either and it’s just the beginning. At this point, I’m more apt to believe that those in Hollywood who aren’t supportive are covering things up.