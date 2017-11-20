Why Hollywood Should Support Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign And Corey’s Law

Corey Feldman is stirring many people to action and support for his Truth Campaign and Corey’s Law grows daily. His YouTube video announcing his crowdfunding plan to make a feature film that exposes child sexual abuse in Hollywood has gone viral and received more than one million views. So too have his interviews with Dr. Oz. Still, while his campaign has attracted tens of thousands of new followers and supporters, the response from Hollywood has been pitiful. As Corey champions the rights of children in Hollywood to ensure they are protected from pedophiles lurking in the industry, industry heads have remained silent. No big name directors, producers, or studios have stepped out of the shadows to support Corey, even though his movement continues to gain momentum each day.

Hollywood is in a very difficult spot. Every day a new sex scandal is revealed and A-list actors who have received multiple awards are getting fired, quitting, or being replaced from series and films.

Producers and directors are under fire for sexual harassment, abuse, and rape allegations. Studios are crumbling and the public no longer feels about Hollywood they way they used to.

Many comments about Hollywood on social media show that the public is fed up with the scandals. Some have remarked they can no longer watch a movie without wondering if the female actress is a rape victim.

In times when Hollywood is under the spotlight, it might seem like they’d want to step forward and support Corey Feldman who has been vocal about the abuse he endured while at the height of his career as a child and teen actor. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

In an interview with Dr. Oz, Corey Feldman stated the following when speaking about the support he’s received from fellow child actors such as Alyssa Milano, Sean Astin, Jason Lively, Keith Coogan, and Alison Arngrim.

“The rest of Hollywood is a bit stalemate. And that’s the part that bothers me. I still have not heard any support from the studio level, from producers, directors, executives, main — you know — A-level stars that are out there today. I don’t hear anybody saying anything. The silence is deafening. And I think we need to make another call to action to say, ‘Stand with me, let’s go!'”

You may watch the full interview between Corey Feldman and Dr. Oz at the official website.

Dr. Oz full episode with actor Corey Feldman. This is an update and includes former child stars who support Corey, but are afraid to speak out. Posted by TV and Celebrity News on Monday, November 20, 2017

You can listen to Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign below. There have been several updates since the video’s release. Corey planned to raise $10 million that would cover three different areas: a legal team, a security team, and then making the movie.

IN CASE U MISSED IT, THE WAR HAS BEGUN, IF U FOLLOW ME, HELP ME: https://t.co/wU3kV0uddi — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 25, 2017

He is stretching out the goal and is currently aiming to raise $500,000 by the campaign’s end.

Since announcing the Truth Campaign, Corey Feldman has publicly named two of his abusers on the Dr. Oz show.

One thing that has been misinterpreted is that Corey Feldman was “holding the names” of his abusers hostage for a $10 million ransom.

If you watch Corey Feldman’s interviews with Dr. Oz, where he explains the Truth Campaign, he was crowdfunding the $10 million so that he could have a legal team in place so when he makes the movie and “names names”, he will have legal representation.

He has already named Alphy Hoffman and Jon Grissom as his alleged abusers.

He wants a security team because he is fearful for his life, and interestingly, Dr. Oz confirmed that other child actors are also afraid for their lives. Dr. Oz contacted more than a dozen former child actors who knew Corey and were in Hollywood at the same time. Not only did they confirm Corey Feldman’s account, but they were too afraid to speak out publicly.

Former Child Actors Back Corey Feldman But Say They Are Too Scared To Come Forward, Fear For Their Lives https://t.co/f39ZdQBpqe — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 18, 2017

It’s time that Hollywood takes a stand against the repeated sexual abuse of children. There is no valid reason that Corey Feldman has public support yet very little from Hollywood.

While he does have the support of fellow child stars, it’s time that Hollywood producers, directors, and studios show that they not only stand against the sexual assault of women but of children as well.

What do you think?

Advertisement

Should Hollywood support Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign?