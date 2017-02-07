Why Did Justin Timberlake Do A Super Bowl Commercial For Free?

As fans of the Super Bowl as well as of the iconic Super Bowl commercials already know Justin Timberlake joined forces with Hollywood A lister Christopher Walken in order to deliver a commercial that would just top any other! But what many of you don’t know is that the star filmed the whole thing for free! That’s right, Justin Timberlake did not receive any revenue for his work in the Bai beverages commercial. What was the reason?

It’s been no less than seventeen years since his former boy band ‘NSYNC released their hit song Bye Bye Bye and now, the singer decided to pay homage to his glory days by making reference to the song in a subtle but hilarious way in the Bai beverages commercial.

The first one that referenced the song in the commercial was Walken who can be heard whispering in the ad, reciting the lyrics of Bye Bye Bye while relaxing in a fancy living room set.

“I don’t want to make it tough, I just want to tell you that I’ve had enough,” started Walken.

“It might sound crazy, but it ain’t no lie, baby, bye, bye, bye.”

After that, the Hollywood actor slowly turns around to find Timberlake staring at him in silence. As if the two reached a mutual understanding of sorts, in the end of the commercial, they both turn around to look at the camera in unison.



Now, according to a source, people have been speculating how many millions Timberlake was paid for the comedic ad, some estimating he made $5-$10 million.

However, they couldn’t be more wrong because in fact, he allegedly did it for free!

If you, just like the rest of us are wondering why, here’s what an insider said: “What he didn’t say in the commercial is that he is a co-owner of the company! He did the ad for FREE!”

Oh, that makes sense!