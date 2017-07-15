FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Why Did Blac Chyna Ban Her Side Piece Ferrari From Her Club Appearances?

Todd Malm Posted On 07/15/2017
Blac ChynaSource: EOnline.com

In light of all of the crazy drama between Blac and her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna is taking all the measures she can to make sure there is no more additional calamity created by ex-boyfriends. In fact, the Rob & Chyna star just ensured that her ex, Ferrari, can’t come anywhere near her on a particular night that’s special to her.

In a report by TMZ, the former exotic dancer is strengthening her personal security and even banned Ferrari from her upcoming club appearance at Medusa Restaurant & Lounge in Atlanta, because she is scared by his recent actions.

According to the publication, Chyna allegedly added four new bodyguards to her personnel just in case Ferrari, a native of Atlanta shows up unannounced.

And what are his actions?

Allegedly, Ferrari has been texting and calling her non-stop and basically “harassing” Chyna.

She has demanded that he stop talking to her, but apparently, he won’t quit sending her messages.

Do we believe that though?

Why is it that Chyna always finds herself in the middle of controversy and is always the victim?

Something tells us that she isn’t that great either, and her behavior probably brings it on.

To her credit though, she is a little paranoid after Rob Kardashian went on a social media rant and released all kinds of “revenge porn,” to get back at her for sleeping around and spending all of Rob’s money.

It appears as though, Lil’ Henny, the owner of the venue, is taking her side because he agreed to ban the Atlanta rapper from entering the premises on the night in question. However, does he have a choice? Chyna will probably hit him with a lawsuit saying he endangered her “safety,” if he doesn’t comply. What do our readers think of this situation?

Read more about blac chyna rob kardashian Ferrari kuwk

