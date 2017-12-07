Why Corey Feldman Needs Support And Security Now More Than Ever

Corey Feldman has reached a new peak in his Truth Campaign that he launched on October 24, 2017. After being targeted with an onslaught of questions regarding the Harvey Weinstein scandal and his own experiences with pedophiles and predators while growing up in Hollywood, Feldman decided the Truth Campaign was the best way to address the complex situation. There are many layers to Feldman’s experiences as well as the intricacies of his Truth Campaign. Because of these, he cannot just simply go on an interview or release the names of the pedophile ring that abused him. First and foremost, according to Feldman and other former actors who were too scared to go public but brave enough to back Feldman on Dr. Oz, his life is in danger.

Corey Feldman has been publicly attacked, shamed, made fun of, slandered, and called a liar when he stated that he told authorities in 1993 that he had been sexually abused by multiple people in Hollywood who were connected. He publicly stated that he gave the names of pedophiles to police.

His story was called false and he endured thousands of messages of hate, online bullying, and attacks. Still, Feldman continued with the call he says is divinely inspired: to expose the darkness of pedophilia with the light of truth.

HI EVERY1, U NOTICE I HAVENT TWEETED IN A WHILE. IVE BEEN A BIT SAD. ITS HARD 2 COME ON HERE W SO MANY PPL SPREADING H8 & LIES! THEY DONT WANT THE #TRUTH EXPOSED! THEY R VIOLENTLY TRYING 2 STOP U FROM DONATING, & EVEN FROM SIGNING THE PETITION! ITS DISGUSTING! WE MUST B STRONGER! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 6, 2017

Though he has been sharing the same story of his abuse since 1993, no one listened. He appeared on numerous talk shows and stated that he feared retaliation for coming forward. He refused to name members of the pedophile ring without security or the assistance of a lawyer.

Of every talk show he appeared on within the past 24 years, only one has truly moved forward in a direction that actually showed concern for Corey Feldman: Dr. Oz.

Dr. Oz listened to Corey and believed him.

While other journalists argued with him on live television, belittled him, and talked down to him, Dr. Oz not only tracked down members of the pedophile ring and took the legal responsibility of stating their names on television off of Corey and on himself; he also provided Corey Feldman with much-needed security.

It should be clarified that Corey Feldman never once dangled the names of pedophiles for a $10 million ransom. He never once said, “Give me $10 million or I will let children be abused.”

What he said was that he was scared for his life and feared the pedophiles who had abused him were connected on different levels. Some were on the lower rung (like the ones he publicly named) and others have enough power to kill him, ruin his life, or set him up in a way that no one will ever believe him if he outs them.

You can watch the video from the original Truth Campaign announcement along with the campaign’s updates in the video player below.

YOUR DONATIONS R LITERALLY KEEPING ME ALIVE WHEN U DONATE 2 THE #TRUTH SECURED CAMPAIGN! THANX 2 THE GOOD PPL WHO HAVE DONATED 2 MY GOFUNDME HAV AFFORDED ME THE ABILITY 2 HIRE ARMED SECURITY FOR 4 WEEKS SO FAR! 2 COMPLETE THIS I NEED SECURITY 4 2 YEARS! https://t.co/9roDD8huLQ — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 6, 2017

Now, many people believe that not only was Corey Feldman telling the truth, but that law enforcement agencies may have been involved in covering up crimes.

It should be stated at this point there is no proof that the 1993 tape Corey Feldman made with the Santa Barabara Police where he named the alleged sexual predators and pedophiles was deliberately withheld or kept hidden.

Oh, there it is…Corey Feldman's 1993 audio files naming alleged sexual predators found by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office https://t.co/LNWetbvbnM — #Resist MSM Tyranny (@MSM_Lies_247) December 6, 2017

But what is known is that it was. For whatever reason, the tape that proved Corey Feldman was a victim of sexual assault was never given to the LAPD where at the time it could have opened a case.

That mistake has left Corey Feldman in legal bondage where, because of that error, he could not move forward with a case.

In response, as part of the Truth Campaign, a petition was started to approach President Trump with enough signatures to say that Americans do not want to sweep child sexual abuse cases under the rug.

Despite Corey Feldman’s following of over 150,000 followers, only 10,000 signed the petition.

You may see all links to Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign including the petition below.

Corey Feldman has repeatedly stated that he needs legal representation before he does anything, such as name the pedophiles, release his copy of the 1993 police tape to the public, or state the names of the pedophiles in his movie.

He never stated he wanted $10 million to name names. He said he wanted money for security and lawyers so that he could release the names legally in his movie or to the public.

That's Y I won't actually release it until I know my legal rights. Though I'm pretty sure the law says if it's your possession & all parties were aware something was recorded, it's within your rights, and they sent it 2 me. So I'm pretty sure I'm covered. — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 7, 2017

The timing of events surrounding the appearance of the missing police tape has drawn concern and questions from many who believe Corey Feldman is telling the truth and that his life is in danger.

The day Corey Feldman found his copy of the police tape and began to have it digitized, the Santa Barbara Police Department went forward with their story that coincidentally, they found their copy of the tape too.

SO NOW THE POLICE R SAYING THEY HAV A COPY OF MY 93 INTERVIEW, BUT THEY CANT RELEASE IT! WELL GUESS WHAT….SO DO I! I WAS RUMMAGING THRU MY GARAGE & CAME UPON THE OLD CASSETTE COPY THE SBPD MADE 4 ME! I HAD NEVER RELEASED IT, BUT NOW I WILL! MAYBE THERES STILL HOPE…. — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 6, 2017

Corey Feldman has been fighting against Hollywood pedophiles since 1993. Even though his hands were legally tied he continued to talk about the issue.

He wrote the best-selling book Coreyography and named the abusers. It wasn’t his decision to remove the real names, but the legal team assigned to ensure the book didn’t contain defaming information.

Corey Feldman has executive produced the Lifetime movie that will air in January 2018 called The Two Coreys. He plans to make his book Coreyography into a movie. The IndieGoGo fundraiser is for making the movie as well as for paying for a legal team.

Some have accused Corey Feldman of lying about The Two Coreys even though it was public information and something he talked about. Still, people continued to accuse Feldman of being a liar and withholding the names.

There is a Lifetime movie I helped produce. It is a TV version of the rise & fall of "The 2 Coreys". Not "COREYOGRAPHY THE MOVIE" 2 very different projects. That film is complete. Though it's pretty good, it merely touched on the topics at hand. A far cry from what im planning! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 28, 2017

When he launched the Truth Campaign he explained that he believed one of two things would happen if he went public with the names.

First, he would be killed and it would have been made to look like a suicide or accident.

Second, he would face legal consequences for defamation.

Anyone who has followed pedophilia cases in Hollywood, such as allegations against Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, Bryan Singer, or Victor Salva, knows that very rarely do these allegations end up with a conviction.

If a conviction does occur, rarely does the convicted pedophile find themselves blacklisted in Hollywood. Instead, it is the victim who has lost their acting career or has been denigrated to appearing in low-budget movies.

Corey Feldman has explained from the beginning that he needs money for security. He needs money for lawyers and he needs money to make his movie that will once and for all not only tell his story but serve as a warning to all unsuspecting parents who want to bring their children to Hollywood and make them stars.

Repeatedly, Corey Feldman has stated that this was not a one-time, isolated incident, but that he was surrounded by pedophiles. He should know. He has been in the business since he was three-years-old.

Corey Feldman, who appeared in such classics as The Goonies and Stand By Me. In 2013, he was interviewed by ABC… https://t.co/GACxmn5gjU — Terry May (@terrymay60) October 13, 2017

Now that the tapes have been found and Corey Feldman has stated he will speak to a lawyer about making them public, he needs security now more than ever before.

It has taken 24 years for the groundwork to be in a place where he can get justice.

Are you going to join Corey Feldman in his fight, or will Corey’s story be the same as those children who were victimized yet they were blacklisted while the convicted pedophiles enjoyed a long, thriving, and award-winning career?