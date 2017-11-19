FREE NEWSLETTER
Whoops! ‘Outlander’ TV Bosses Have To Apologize After Latest Episode Airs With Pornographic Subtitles

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/19/2017
Outlander has never been shy about Jamie and Claire’s steamy romance, but the show’s latest episode has landed producers in hot water. Daily Record reports that Brazilian broadcasters accidentally aired the latest installment of Outlander with pornographic subtitles, prompting a swift apology from the network.

Fox TV issued the apology after viewers in Brazil were forced to watch the episode with some pretty dirty captions. At one point during the episode, for example, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) turned to Jamie (Sam Heughan) and said, “Your d**k is so big.” The network apologized for the error and explained how the captions were actually from the pornographic movie, Just Call Me Bruma.

While the flub-up is embarrassing for everyone involved, it did make for some hilarious moments between Jamie and Claire. In fact, the captions were synced with the actors’ lips and facial expressions, which made them all the more realistic. Fans, of course, were quick to post screen shots on social media and provide translations. Even Balfe and Heughan thought the captions were hilarious and responded to them on Twitter.

“Not sure what Gabs had in mind… any truth to these vicious rumours @Writer_DG ??? Outlander’s already racy enough – don’t give Ms Gabaldon any ideas!!!” Heughan wrote.

Fox has promised to fix the embarrassing error moving forward. According to International Business Times, the next episode of Outlander will feature Jamie and Claire encountering problems as they sail away from Scotland. In the last episode, Claire went on board a plague infested ship. In the promo trailer for this week’s installment, Jamie is promised that Claire will return to him once they make it to Jamaica. Jamie naturally doesn’t react well to the news and is locked away before he can do anything.

Fortunately, Fergus (Cesar Domboy) is also onboard and will lend Jamie a hand in exchange for his blessing to wed Marsali (Lauren Lyle). Escaping the prison and starting a mutiny will be dangerous for everyone on board, but it looks like that is what it will take for Jamie and Claire to reunite on the open seas.

For fans in Brazil, we can only hope that the network fixes its subtitle problem and avoid another embarrassing moment for fans. Season 3 continues when new episodes of Outlander air Sunday nights on Starz.

