Whoopi Goldberg Wants Tiffany Trump As Co-Host On ‘The View’

In a divided country where family members cannot agree on what it means to be an American, a staunch liberal and the daughter of a controversial conservative president have ignited a beautiful friendship.

Advertisement

Actress and television personality Whoopi Goldberg and Tiffany Trump, the 23-year-old daughter President Donald Trump had with actress Marla Maples, are proving that Americans can come together if they are willing to try a little bit.

Last month, it was revealed that celebrities did not want to sit next to Tiffany Trump during New York Fashion Week because of her father’s policies including the infamous Muslim ban.

After Goldberg had heard of this, she offered to sit next to the young Trump the next time she attends the big trendy event.

The Internet personality was very touched and answered the Oscar-winning actress on social media.

Now we are learning that things did not end there. Goldberg, who is a moderator on ABC’s The View, is trying to get Tiffany Trump hired there as a co-host.

If the news is confirmed, it would be an interesting recruit because the show has been very critical of the way the 45th U.S. president is doing his job.

A source, who knows a lot about the situation, explained: “Whoopi knows the value of getting a Trump on their show. She doesn’t know what Tiffany’s views on politics are, but she would certainly defend her father. Plus, she is young and beautiful, and even Whoopi knows the show needs more of that if it’s going to survive.”

Advertisement

It needs to be said that Tiffany Trump is dating a proud Democrat and has never spoken about her political views.