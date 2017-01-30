Who Won Miss Universe 2017? Miss France Iris Mittenaere Crowned The Winner

To the question, who won Miss Universe 2017? The answer is Miss France Iris Mittenaere. The competition, which was hosted by gaffer of the year Steve Harvey, took place in the Philippines. Miss Iris Mittenaere beat 85 other ladies from all around the world to take the prestigious crown back to France. Among those she bested were Miss Haiti, who is on her way to becoming an ophthalmologist and Miss Universe Colombia 2016, Andrea Tovar, who was one the most well-spoken candidates at the pageant.

Mittenaere won the crowd with her costume, which was inspired by Moulin Rouge, a cabaret in Paris, France. She delivered an inspirational response on how to face adversity and rise back up.

Asked what her biggest failure in life was? Mittenaere replied by: “I’ve failed several times in my life. When you fail, you have to be elevated, and you have to try again and keep going … I have failed before, but for me, this is the great first opportunity.”

Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier, who ended up as the first runner-up of the pageant spoke about the devastating 2010 earthquake that destroyed her island. Pelissier explained: “I survived the earthquake. I felt I was failing myself because I was not living my dreams … But I chose to be a very positive person, and learned a great lesson from it because if I am here today, it is because I am living my dreams.”

The 2017 Miss Universe winner loves horseback riding, theater, and gymnastics. She was born in Lille, located in the North of France. Her father, Yves Mittenaere, is a history professor and her mother, Laurence Druart, is an elementary school teacher.

Iris Mittenaere’s parents divorced at a young age, and she has lived in Lille, most of her life with her mother. She excelled in high school and graduated with honor and went on to study dentistry at the Lille 2 University of Health and Law.

Iris Mittenaere plans on becoming a dental surgeon after graduating. She won Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais in 2015.