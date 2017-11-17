FREE NEWSLETTER
Who Is The Sexiest Man Alive — Blake Shelton Or Sir Patrick Stewart?

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/17/2017
Patrick StewartSource: Patrick Stewart Twitter

People magazine named Blake Shelton the sexiest man alive, but the Internet was not having it. While there’s no doubt he’s won the title in Gwen Stefani’s eyes, the Internet blew up with numerous people sharing their picks for the popular contest.

A Buzzfeed writer even posted an article with 85 people they thought were sexier than Blake Shelton and said they were disgusted that the honor went to Shelton. They included a picture of Blake Shelton with a big red x through his face.

Some of the names tossed around online that many felt would have been better candidates for the sexiest man alive include Jason Momoa, Jamie Dornan, Zayn Malik, Nathan Fillion, Jesse Williams, and more.

While people spent tie on Twitter debating who should be named the sexiest man alive, things took an interesting turn when former winners Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds weighed in along with Sir Patrick Stewart.

One Twitter user compared People’s Sexiest Man Alive with the presidential election and stated that replacing The Rock with Blake Shelton was like replacing President Barack Obama with President Donald Trump.

Blake Shelton seems to be taking all the negative feedback in stride, and there are some positive people out there who think he is the sexiest man alive, in addition to Gwen.

A group thread started trending on Twitter that included Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Shelton, and Sir Patrick Stewart that culminated with Stewart tweeting a picture from a TV Guide cover showing his muscled arms.

Without a doubt, many people responded to the photo that Sir Patrick Stewart was indeed sexy.

The fun began when Hugh Jackman encouraged Blake Shelton to milk the sexy status and tagged Ryan Reynolds in his tweet. Hugh Jackman won the title in 2008.

Ryan Reynolds, who was People’s sexiest man alive in 2010 responded to Ryan Reynolds and weighed in that he and Blake were paving the way for Sir Patrick Stewart.

That’s when Sir Patrick Stewart shared his TV Guide cover and caused an Internet frenzy. People are loving the idea of Patrick Stewart being named People’s sexiest man alive.

What do you think about Blake Shelton getting the title and the following backlash that has ensued? Do you agree with People and their choices of the sexiest man alive?

Who do you think is sexier — Blake Shelton or Sir Patrick Stewart?

