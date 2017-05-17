Who Is Taylor Swift’s New Boyfriend? What You Should Know About Her New Man Joe Alwyn

As CI readers know, Taylor Swift is back in the game recording a new album and has a new man as well! The singer, who has won 10 Grammy Awards, has been hanging out with Joe Alwyn for several months and they have kept it under wraps and out of the public’s eye.

If you’re unsure of who her new man is, we’ve compiled a list for you so you can catch up!

Here are five facts for you to know about Taylor’s new fling:

1. People in the industry talk about him like he’s the “Next Big Thing.”

A lot of Taylor’s fans have never even heard of the British actor, but he is certainly a rising star in the cinematic industry.

Last year in October, the Hollywood Reporter referred to him as “Hollywood’s Next Big Thing” shortly before his role in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

2. Despite Joe’s success, he still lives with his mom and dad.

In February of 2017, Joe revealed to the Evening Standard that he still lives at home with his mother who is a psychotherapist and his father who films documentaries for a living.

According to him, he doesn’t intend on getting a place for himself anytime soon, for whatever reason.

3. Alwyn has hung out with some of Taylor’s friends.

The native of London England spent time with Taylor’s best friend Gigi Hadid for a shoot in Vogue magazine with the photographer Mario Testino in 2016.

Not only that, but he is scheduled to co-star with Swift’s longtime friend Emma Stone in an upcoming film titled The Favourite.

4. Joe is not so sure what fame will bring and is cautious of it.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, he said he wasn’t quite sure how he feels about people recognizing him in the streets for the first time.

He recalled one time in particular when a fan wanted to take a selfie with him in London.

5. Alwyn’s doing a great a job of keeping their relationship as inconspicuous as possible.

The actor didn’t want to disclose the details of his relationship with the Evening Standard and didn’t mention Swift specifically in any interview yet.