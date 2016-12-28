Advertisement
Who is Guilty of ‘Killing’ Britney Spears on Social Media?

Nick Markus Posted On 12/28/2016
Britney SpearsSource: businessinsider.com

Britney Spears is as alive as she could be, in fact she has even found a new love who she spent Christmas with.

As we have previously reported, the singer was the victim of a macabre joke that claimed she was dead. It happened on Sony Music Global Twitter account on Monday.

The account posted the following tweets that now have been deleted.

The first tweet that shared the shocking news to the account’s 600,000+ followers read: “britney spears is dead by accident! we will tell you more soon.”

The next tweet used the hashtag that started trending immediately:”RIP @britneyspears.”

Britney Spears’s manager Adam Leber denied the awful fake news and stated for CNN: “Britney is fine and well. There have been a few Internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death, but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account.”

“I assume their account has been hacked. I haven’t spoken to anyone… as of yet but I am certain their account was hacked.”

What is even more confusing is the fact that OurMine, a well known hacking group that recently targeted the Twitter accounts of Marvel and Netflix, posted  from Sony Music Global’s account saying that they had nothing to do with the fake news and Spears was alive.

“we saw a new IP logged in to the account a few minutes ago and the tweet is posted by a new IP so britney is still alive #OurMine.”

All of the tweets have already been removed from the account.

On Monday evening, Sony Music stated: “Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was compromised. This has been rectified. Sony Music apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion.”

Considering how many stars have passed away at the end of 2016, the news that Britney has also left the world was shocking. The fake news was posted shortly after George Michael’s death was made public.

