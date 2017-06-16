Who Is Drew Barrymore Dating? – The Star Moved On From Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore is back on top of the dating game! The Charlies Angel’s star is dating David Hutchinson shortly after her divorce from Will Kopelman according to US Weekly.

Her new man is the vice president of Maesa, which is the company responsible for the production of her Flower Beauty products.

The Never Been Kissed star was spotted on a date with Hutchinson in the Big Apple on the 17th of May, and they were “holding hands” and having a great conversation together according to a source.

Although they were seen together back in May, it was just confirmed today that they are in fact, a couple.

The relationship comes one year after she announced she was getting a divorce from her husband, Kopelman, after just three years of marriage.

The pair was married in June of 2012, and although they are no longer together, they successfully co-parent their daughters, Olive, 4, and Frankie, 3.

As for Drew’s divorce, during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show in February of 2017, the actress opened up about the difficult breakup.

She said, “It was just like my worst nightmare.”

“I wanted to raise kids in this ultratraditional way and do everything that was the polar opposite of my experience. ”

And what experience is that exactly?

Barrymore is the daughter of the famous actor John Drew Barrymore, who died in 2004 due to the same mental health problems of his father, John Barrymore.

We can understand why Drew has decided that she wants an upbringing that is unlike her own, considering the tultulmutous past of the Barrymore theatrical family.

She comes from a long line of actors, actresses, and performers, and perhaps she has seen the difficulties that lifestyle can bring.

Barrymore understands the importance of setting a positive example for her children.

When talking about the dynamics of her family, she said, “it really is about the tone you set, and you can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty, is just, I think, what’s making everything feel safe for my kids.” A source previously revealed that Drew was very disappointed that her marriage had to come to an end, because, “they both expected to be together forever.” Hopefully, this relationship goes a lot better!