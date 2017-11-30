FREE NEWSLETTER
Who Is Annette Roque? Matt Lauer’s Wife Stood By Him For Years Amid Rumors Of His Cheating Ways

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/30/2017
Who Is Annette Roque? Matt Lauer's Wife Stood By Him For Years Amid Rumors Of His Cheating Ways

The Matt Lauer sexual misconduct scandal continues to unfold, and reports are now surfacing that he cheated on his wife of 19 years, Annette Roque, multiple times. So, who is the wife of the former Today Show host, and will she stay with him after the shocking allegations against her husband?

Roque, 50, is a former model who was born in the Netherlands and got her big break in the industry when she moved from Amsterdam to Paris in 1989. In addition to appearing in multiple European cosmetic ads, she also modeled for the J Crew and Victoria’s Secret catalogs.

According to Hollywood Life, she met Lauer on a blind date in 1997, set up by stylist Maria Santoro, and five months later they got engaged. However, it wasn’t love at first sight, but there was a connection. Lauer said that the relationship developed slowly at first and he didn’t kiss her for two months.

In 1998, the two married in Bridgehampton, New York, and Roque became the 59-year-old’s second wife. He was previously married to Nancy Alspaugh from 1981 to 1988.

The former model is the mother of Matt Lauer’s three children – Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11 – and she did file for divorce from the TV personality back in 2006 when she was pregnant with their youngest child.

Court documents reveal that Roque claimed, “cruel and inhumane” treatment from Lauer, and he was controlling over the smallest decisions and extremely angry and hostile towards her. Newsweek reports that at the time Roque claimed Lauer endangered her mental and physical well-being.

However, the couple eventually reconciled, and three weeks after filing, Roque pulled the papers. She gave birth to Thijs just two months later.

Several insiders told People Magazine that Lauer cheated on Roque repeatedly and everyone knew about it. The couple has two homes, a mansion in the Hamptons and an apartment in Manhattan. Roque lives in the Hamptons house year-round with the children, while Lauer is mostly in Manhattan due to his work.

It is unclear now where things stand between the couple, but in a statement made by Lauer after his firing, he says that this situation has forced him to look at his own flaws, and he is lucky to be surrounded by people he loves. A source added that at the moment, Matt Lauer is focusing on his family.

3 Comments

Gloria
11/30/2017 at 3:53 pm
Reply

Run Annette run! Don’t look back!


SPARKLE
11/30/2017 at 3:09 pm
Reply

I truly don’t believe all the accussations against Matt. But Karma is a MF the things you did to former female co host it was yet to come. Tamron, Anne, Katie above all Jane they may have gotten older with the exception of Tamron (getting older) they didn’t become a freak behind the suit. Never liked his phony personna


Erica Wynn
11/30/2017 at 3:05 pm
Reply

He’s always been a pompous, arrogant jacka**. His loving and beautiful wife should finally leave him. I feel so bad for her. Hang in there,Annette. You truly deserve way more better.


