Home » Entertainment

Who Are The Most Likely Candidates To Replace Michael Strahan On Live! With Kelly?

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/17/2017
30
5.1K Views
1


kelly ripa michael strahanSource: eonline.com

It’s taking Kelly Ripa way too long to replace her former co-host, Michael Strahan!

It’s been over ten months since Strahan left and Live is yet to bring someone to host the show alongside Ripa.

According to TheWrap, since May 13, 2016, 66 different guests co-starred on Live! with Kelly. That’s quite a lot of people who could have been hired to fill in the vacancy and yet, it didn’t happen and the audience is very curious to know what is taking so long!

According to some speculations, Ripa prefers to host the show on her own, although she has stated differently.

On the other hand, some believe that it is difficult to find someone willing to take on the job because according to Philbin, Ripa is not exactly a joy to be around.

Andy Cohen or Anderson Cooper would have probably accepted the job if only they weren’t so busy already.

During the summer of last year, the most frequent guest co-host was Fred Savage and he was the frontrunner to stay permanently, especially when his Fox sitcom “The Grinder” got canceled.

However, there haven’t been any discussions on the matter with Savage ever since and he is also quite busy these days.

Another guest co-host that has appeared quite frequently lately is Jerry O’Connell, with 18 shows under his belt, followed by Christian Slater with 13 appearances but who is currently way too busy with “Mr. Robot” to become the official co-host.

Other possible replacements for Michael Strahan are Mark Consuelos, Carrie Ann Inaba, Scott Wolf and Chris Hardwick.

Although the fore mentioned starts seem interested in the job, we need to wait for Ripa’s approval and we have no idea who she is going to choose. Either way, just make a decision already!

Who would you like to see hosting alongside Kelly Ripa on Live?

Let us know by leaving a comment down below!

30 Comments

Frito
03/18/2017 at 6:10 pm
Reply

Jerry O’Connell tries too hard = annoying. Fred Savage has better things to do but I like him. I think they are waiting for the school year to end to hire Richard


Kylie
03/18/2017 at 4:04 pm
Reply

She needs to get Michael Strahan back. They were hilarious. I don’t watch anymore since he left. The show is dull and boring. He added a touch of flavor to it that made it fun. It’s just not the same anymore, so I lost interest. Bring Michael back.


Daniela Lumbard
03/18/2017 at 2:40 pm
Reply

Why can she keep it in her own? Nobody else like her. Her and Michael had a good chemistry, it was fun to watch. I don’t see anybody else that could fill the chair.
Give to the show a new tune: “Kelly and …..” somebody different every day, week, monthly. Make interesting to see who is coming next.
Changes are good!


Kelly Papi
03/18/2017 at 1:07 pm
Reply

Jerry O’ Connell would be a good host & if not him then Criistian Slater.


Janine Kester
03/18/2017 at 9:04 am
Reply

Its fun to see all the different co-hosts. That would be my choice.

I love it when Mark is on, but would it make it too hard maintaining a marriage if they were working together all the time, too?

Janine
Oregon


Christine Taylor
03/18/2017 at 8:43 am
Reply

Fred Savage!! Or Carrie Ann Inaba dot dot dot definitely not O’Connell.


Valerie Blue
03/18/2017 at 7:07 am
Reply

Jerry O’Connell or Scott Wolf. Both good choices.


Gary
03/18/2017 at 7:06 am
Reply

Mark C has done very well with his wife….other than him, the rest are silly and far from real men


CBG
03/18/2017 at 7:03 am
Reply

Not Jerry O’Connell. He is just too goofy. If he is chosen we will definitely stop watching. Loved Fred Savage.


J-Bo
03/18/2017 at 6:35 am
Reply

It’s obviously the teacher! They’re waiting for the school year to end before making the announcement!





