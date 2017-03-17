Who Are The Most Likely Candidates To Replace Michael Strahan On Live! With Kelly?

It’s taking Kelly Ripa way too long to replace her former co-host, Michael Strahan!

It’s been over ten months since Strahan left and Live is yet to bring someone to host the show alongside Ripa.

According to TheWrap, since May 13, 2016, 66 different guests co-starred on Live! with Kelly. That’s quite a lot of people who could have been hired to fill in the vacancy and yet, it didn’t happen and the audience is very curious to know what is taking so long!

According to some speculations, Ripa prefers to host the show on her own, although she has stated differently.

On the other hand, some believe that it is difficult to find someone willing to take on the job because according to Philbin, Ripa is not exactly a joy to be around.

Andy Cohen or Anderson Cooper would have probably accepted the job if only they weren’t so busy already.

During the summer of last year, the most frequent guest co-host was Fred Savage and he was the frontrunner to stay permanently, especially when his Fox sitcom “The Grinder” got canceled.

However, there haven’t been any discussions on the matter with Savage ever since and he is also quite busy these days.

Another guest co-host that has appeared quite frequently lately is Jerry O’Connell, with 18 shows under his belt, followed by Christian Slater with 13 appearances but who is currently way too busy with “Mr. Robot” to become the official co-host.

Other possible replacements for Michael Strahan are Mark Consuelos, Carrie Ann Inaba, Scott Wolf and Chris Hardwick.

Although the fore mentioned starts seem interested in the job, we need to wait for Ripa’s approval and we have no idea who she is going to choose. Either way, just make a decision already!

Who would you like to see hosting alongside Kelly Ripa on Live?

