Whitney Port Welcomes Her First Baby And Talks Joys Of Motherhood!

Whitney Port is now officially a mom! Today, the 32-year-old former Hills star announced she welcomed her first child – a baby boy! Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, named their son Sonny Sanford Rosenman.

‘Sorry I have been MIA for like a week! I lost my phone. Just kidding!! I made a human! Sonny Sanford Rosenman was born on 7/27/17!! Everyone is so happy and healthy, and we are home now. I am going to try my very best not to be one of those moms whose feed is dominated by their baby, but I can totally see how difficult it will be not to. I am beyond obsessed and in love and wish I could bottle this feeling for all of you out there,’ the woman posted on her social media platform.

Just like she said she would, Port immediately shared a few adorable pictures of the newborn on her blog, gushing about her immediate connection with her son.

Port revealed that the moment the doctor placed him on her chest, she finally felt the connection she’d only heard about from other mothers but couldn’t imagine.

Now, the reality star is ‘obsessed’ with the baby – not only is she super protective but the new mommy simply can’t stop looking at her son.

Besides, when the child is in another room, Port thinks about her offspring all the time!

‘My heart just grew to accommodate all this extra love I now have to give. I cannot wait to watch him change and grow and take on my traits and Timmy’s,’ the happy mother added.

The celebrity announced she was expecting back in February.

Port met husband Rosenman when he was an associate producer on her Hills spinoff, The City.

In November of 2015, they got married.

Interestingly enough, Port’s pal, Lauren Conrad, also welcomed her first child earlier this month!

What a happy coincidence!