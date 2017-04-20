FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
T.I. drake amber portwood Hillary Duff caitlyn jenner bill o'reilly bill cosby christina el moussa blac chyna rob kardashian kendall jenner will smith kim kardashian celine dion Dean McDermott blake shelton Kate Beckinsale ellen degeneres blake lively liam hemsworth Layla Lace
Home » Entertainment

White Privilege? Snoop Dogg Outraged Bill O’Reilly Isn’t Getting “Humiliated” In Court Just Like Bill Cosby!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/20/2017
3
624 Views
1


snoop dogg bill o reilly bill cosbySource: bet.com

Bill O’Reilly has been in the headlines lately and it’s not for the best reasons. Firstly, he was in the spotlight for his racist comments but mostly because of the many women who came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against them by the O’Reilly Factor host.

As a result, Fox News took the decision to fire Bill O’Reilly after 21 years of working for the network.

His removal was made after it was revealed that Fox paid $13 million in settlements to at least five women who were going to file a lawsuit against the host on sexual harassment claims.

Many stars have talked about what is happening around the veteran host, with Snoop Dogg taking an interesting stance. The rapper noticed how different O’Reilly’s situation is compared to someone else who was accused of similar crimes.

Snoop Dogg took to social media to share a video he recorded of a news program on CNN. During the program, the hosts revealed O’Reilly, before being fired, left on a vacation he was planning previously.

The anchors discussed about whether his vacation was a coincidence or not but Snoop had something else to say.

He pointed out the fact that Bill Cosby wasn’t given the same treatment amid his sexual harassment scandal.

“They sweat Bill Cosby but they let this n***a go on vacation,” Snoop said in the Instagram video, turning the whole thing into a racial issue.

“It’s f**ked up. It’s that privilege s**t we’re talking about. He got to hide while he deals with that s**t. But y’all drag Bill Cosby old a** to court and try to humiliate him.”

The rapper went on, demanding for O’Reilly to be taken to court and getting humiliated as well.

Snoop’s followers mostly agree but unfortunately, it was already revealed that O’Reilly will not receive the same treatment.

Advertisement

Do you agree that O’Reilly should be taken to court for his alleged crimes?

Post Views: 624


Read more about bill cosby bill o'reilly snoop dogg

You may also like
Bill O’Reilly Claims The Harassment Accusations That Lost Him His Job At Fox News Are “Unfounded!”
04/20/2017
Bill O’Reilly Was Fired From Fox News!
04/19/2017
Megyn Kelly And Bill O’Reilly Feud Pushed Her To Leave Fox News Channel For NBC
04/16/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
3 Comments

Eric
04/20/2017 at 8:48 pm
Reply

Seriously? Do you guys not know the difference between sexual harassment and sexual assault? Bill O. Is accused of sexual harassment (not a crime). Bill C. Is accused of sexual assault (more specifically rape… 60 of them… Major crime). Go educate yourself.


Pecolia
04/20/2017 at 1:13 pm
Reply

How is Bill Cosby gonna have to go to court for his cases but Bill O’Rilley can harass women and get away with it. Fox news are full of [email protected] Thats white privilege for you. White people commit the same crimes (and at some point worse and it gets proven) and the get away with it. Black people have to be dragged to the ground before there incents is proven.


Anna
04/20/2017 at 12:48 pm
Reply

I actually agree with snoop. I do get tired of white privilege and they are suppressed poor me I’m black be, BUT HES ABSOLUTELY CORRECT THIS NEEDS TO GO VIRAL IN MAIN STREAM MEDIA NOT FB. THIS IS JUST STARTING LETS SEE WHAT THEY DO BEFORE BLACKS START TURNING HOSTILE AND DAMAGING STUFF WHICH IS WHAT THEY CALL PROTESTING OR A MARCH ….THEY ARE GONNA GET HIM IN COURT AND BETTER RUIN HIM


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *