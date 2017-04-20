White Privilege? Snoop Dogg Outraged Bill O’Reilly Isn’t Getting “Humiliated” In Court Just Like Bill Cosby!

Bill O’Reilly has been in the headlines lately and it’s not for the best reasons. Firstly, he was in the spotlight for his racist comments but mostly because of the many women who came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against them by the O’Reilly Factor host.

As a result, Fox News took the decision to fire Bill O’Reilly after 21 years of working for the network.

His removal was made after it was revealed that Fox paid $13 million in settlements to at least five women who were going to file a lawsuit against the host on sexual harassment claims.

Many stars have talked about what is happening around the veteran host, with Snoop Dogg taking an interesting stance. The rapper noticed how different O’Reilly’s situation is compared to someone else who was accused of similar crimes.

Snoop Dogg took to social media to share a video he recorded of a news program on CNN. During the program, the hosts revealed O’Reilly, before being fired, left on a vacation he was planning previously.

#PressPlay: #SnoopDogg criticizes how #BillOReilly's sexual assault case is being handle after he was granted a two week vacation admidst his sex scandal while #BillCosby was dragged … thoughts? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

The anchors discussed about whether his vacation was a coincidence or not but Snoop had something else to say.

He pointed out the fact that Bill Cosby wasn’t given the same treatment amid his sexual harassment scandal.

“They sweat Bill Cosby but they let this n***a go on vacation,” Snoop said in the Instagram video, turning the whole thing into a racial issue.

“It’s f**ked up. It’s that privilege s**t we’re talking about. He got to hide while he deals with that s**t. But y’all drag Bill Cosby old a** to court and try to humiliate him.”

The rapper went on, demanding for O’Reilly to be taken to court and getting humiliated as well.

Snoop’s followers mostly agree but unfortunately, it was already revealed that O’Reilly will not receive the same treatment.

Do you agree that O’Reilly should be taken to court for his alleged crimes?