Which ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Has Been Dubbed ‘Too Skinny’ By Her Co-stars?

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has completely transformed her body. While Cartwright is gearing up for her own spin-off, some of her co-stars believe she may have lost a little too much weight. Is Cartwright too skinny?

The reality star has experienced a few transformations over the years. This includes the time Jax Taylor paid for a boob job after Cartwright relocated from Kentucky to Los Angeles last year. Once she landed her own show with Taylor – Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany – Cartwright lost an enormous amount of weight. She shed so many pounds that her close friends are starting to worry about her health.

“She’s working out and trying to look hot,” a source shared, later claiming that her pals think she is “way too skinny.”

The insider added that Cartwright has been partying a lot since Bravo gave her the show. It isn’t clear if the partying has anything to do with Cartwright’s weight loss, but it certainly doesn’t help things. To make matters worse, she’s also trapped in the middle of Scheana Marie’s fight with Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder.

While Cartwright deals with her weight issues, her relationship with Taylor may have hit a bump in the road. Vanderpump Rules producers are pressuring Taylor to propose to Cartwright in front of the cameras, but he’s starting to get cold feet after working with Cartwright on their new show. Are they headed for a split?

“Jax and Brittany had a hiccup with their relationship because of the show,” an insider claims. “He said he wants to marry her, but he’s not ready.”

Part of the problem seems to be Cartwright’s family. The source says that her family has been a bit overbearing and won’t stop asking Taylor about when he will propose. Coupled with the rumors that Taylor may have cheated on Cartwright in the past, the family drama is beginning to weigh down their relationship.

Meanwhile, Cartwright and Taylor are currently gearing up for the first season of their Vanderpump Rules spin-off. There’s no telling what we’ll see on the show, which is based in Cartwright’s home in Kentucky, but there are a few things we can look forward to. This includes an inside look into Cartwright’s family and watching Taylor adjust to life on the farm. Not to mention a potential proposal.

Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky is scheduled to premiere on Bravo this summer.