Where’s Amanda Nunes’ Chill?

Amanda Nunes seriously lacks chill. You would think destroying Ronda Rousey would be enough for the bantamweight champion, who successful defended her title in the main event at UFC 207. “Successfully defended” might not be putting her performance against Rousey into words. She completely dominated her, winning by a TKO after just 48 seconds.

Amanda Nunes celebrated her win by trolling the former undefeated champion. She posted a picture on her Instagram of a woman (with Nunes’ face photoshopped on her) pushing a baby pram with a crying baby (Ronda’s face photoshpped on the baby’s face) in it. The woman was also carrying the bantamweight championship. Troll level 100000.

This is obviously in retaliation to Ronda storming out off the ring without congratulating Nunes for her much deserved win. Many fans and pundits criticised Rousey for her behaviour, so they’ll definitely be happy about Nunes’ epic burn. Not everyone is happy though. Rousey fans and people who probably didn’t watch the fight are calling the picture classless and unnecessary under the comment section.

I wonder which will hurt Ronda more, her loss to Nunes or the crybaby picture. Its pretty close in my opinion.