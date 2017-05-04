Where Is Taylor Swift? What The Singer Has Been Up To As Of Late

Taylor Swift has been out of the public’s eye lately. But you will hear and see more of her sooner rather than later. The Grammy Award winner continues to live her life away from the spotlight, and many fans are wondering what their favorite singer has been doing lately.

A source revealed to E! News that Taylor is busy working on her upcoming album.

The insider explained, “Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months. She’s been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon. She’s really excited about her new music and can’t wait to share it with her fans.”

According to the person close to Swift, she has been focused entirely on her new music and hasn’t been worrying about anything else. She is giving her new album 100% of her effort, and that’s it.

On Wednesday evening, Taylor surprised some of her fans on Instagram when she showed her support for one of her friends, HAIM.

Their new song is “Want You Back, ” and Swift can’t get enough of it.

She wrote in the caption, “On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time!!,” just a few months after showing support for Lorde’s new single “Green Light.”

Even though her new music has become her top priority as of late, the “Blank Space” singer has stayed in very close contact with some of her closest friends including Gigi Hadid.

She sent her flowers on her birthday.

Once her album is done, Taylor will be able to come back and say hello to some of her friends that she has been missing.

The source said Taylor is looking forward to finishing her new LP and will be able to reconnect with her friends and family.