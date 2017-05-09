Where Is Kanye West? What The Rapper Has Been Up To Lately

Where has Kanye West been these days? The famous rapper has disappeared from the public. For the first time in 4 years, he was absent from this year’s Met Gala while Kim Kardashian attended the event alone.

According to sources, Kanye is currently working on a new album at a mountaintop retreat in Wyoming.

An insider revealed, “he always records in different remote places. For years it was Jamaica.”

TMZ reported the “Waves” rapper, 39, has been at the top of a mountain for the last week in search of a muse for his new songs.

He reportedly traveled to the retreat two weeks ago.

As Celebrity Insider readers know, he has been absent from the public’s eye since he was hospitalized for exhaustion last November.

He hasn’t performed since the nine-day hospitalization and he even deleted his social media due to its interference in his music.

A source revealed, “It’s not necessary for his creative process. He wasn’t using it that often.”

As said earlier in the article, the 21-time Grammy winner skipped Met Gala for the first since 2013 while his wife Kim, and his family attended the fundraiser.

At the time, Kim said, “he’s been taking some time off and really loving that.”

The last time Kanye was holed up in the middle of nowhere was during his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy days.

West was at the Avex Honolulu Studio’s, locking down three session rooms for 24 hours a day until he was finished.

Some of the recent pictures of Kanye recently show that the famous rapper is a bit disheveled as of late. One picture that went viral, features Kim and Kanye zip-lining while the College Dropout rapper sits in the background looking morose. Maybe Kanye’s new album will have a much darker side than his previous efforts.