Where Is Barron Trump? Donald And Melania Revel In Florida Glow

Where is Barron Trump? That is the question that has once more taken over social media after Barron’s mother, Melania Trump, reappeared from Trump Tower. A statement released by First Lady Melania Trump seems to indicate that her primary role is to protect her child and therefore the world will not being seen much of him. In a statement announcing her decision to keep Michelle Obama’s garden she said: “As a mother and as the First Lady of this country, Mrs. Trump is committed to the preservation and continuation of the White House Gardens, specifically the First Lady’s Kitchen Garden and the Rose Garden.”

Advertisement

One day after the press accused the first lady of skipping her official duties, she attempted to prove the critics wrong. Saturday Mrs. Trump accompanied the Prime Minister of Japan’s wife, Akie Abe at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Garden in Florida. Official pictures released from the 20-minute tour showed that the first ladies enjoyed each other’s company.

As soon as it was revealed that almost the entire Trump clan was at Palm Beach including Ivanka’s young kids, people started wondering, why did they leave Barron in New York?

The Slovenian-born former model has always made it clear that she will do her best to shield her ten-year-old son from the media glare. The mother must be working overtime to ensure Barron does not hear about his father’s controversial policies.

Advertisement

To achieve this goal, the 46 -year-old businesswoman has announced that she will be staying in New York for the school year and will re-evalutate the matter in due time.