What’s Next For Brad Pitt After Angelina Jolie Split? A Lot!

If you’re wondering what’s next for Brad Pitt after his public split from Angelina Jolie, you’re not alone. Brad Pitt has solidified himself as an A-list actor who has appeared in more than 100 films. He’s been beloved by women ever since appearing as J.D. in Thelma and Louise, though that wasn’t his first acting role. Thelma and Louise was a break-out part for Brad that soon saw him landing lead roles in movies like Johnny Suede.

With a strong resemblance to a young Robert Redford, it seemed the sky was the limit for Brad. Maybe it was destiny that Brad Pitt starred in the Redford directed movie A River Runs Through It. The two would later work together in Spy Games.

Brad Pitt has been nominated for six Oscars, and for an actor, getting a nomination for the best actor category is a big deal. It often means better roles and more money.

He was nominated for best supporting actor in the 1996 movie Twelve Monkeys, and best actor in 2009 for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, followed by a 2012 nomination for Moneyball.

The 2016 movie The Big Short was nominated for best picture. However; it was the 2014 movie 12 Years a Slave that ultimately won Pitt’s first Oscar. Pitt not only acted in the movie appearing as Bass but also produced the film.

So when can you next see him grace the silver screen? Well, for that, you are going to have to wait a while, but don’t worry, Brad Pitt hasn’t left Hollywood, yet.

Brad Pitt is spending most of his time producing rather than acting. He does have a film scheduled for release in 2019. Brad will produce and star in the movie Ad Astra that is a science fiction thriller. Also joining him in the movie is Donald Sutherland, Tommy Lee Jones, and Ruth Negga.

As for producing, Brad Pitt currently has 37 movies in the development process. Of those, he is considering acting in one He Wanted the Moon.

One movie that Brad Pitt has produced that has wrapped up filming is Beautiful Boy. Distributed by Amazon Pictures, the movie stars Steve Carell, whom Pitt previously worked with for the movie The Big Short.

Steve joins Brad Pitt again for an untitled Adam McKay film about Dick Cheney that will reunite Amy Adams and Christian Bale (American Hustle) as Lynne and Dick Cheney. Steve Carell will play Donald Rumsfeld.What do you think about Brad Pitt producing now more than he is acting? Will you miss seeing him on the silver screen?

