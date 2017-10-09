What’s Ahead For ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Actress Ana De Armas

Blade Runner 2049 is in theaters now and actress Ana de Armas, who played Joi, is getting plenty of attention and critical praise for her role. Born in Cuba, the 29-year-old actress was raised in Havana where she attended acting school. At the age of 18, she moved to Spain and continued her budding acting career. You might remember Ana from her role as Bell in the movie Knock Knock where she starred alongside Keanu Reeves.

Ana de Armas will next appear in the 2018 movie Three Seconds where she plays the role of Sofia Hoffman. The movie is currently in production and filming is taking place.

Ana will star in the film with Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Joel Kinnaman (The Killing, Suicide Squad) and Clive Owen (Children of Men).

This is an Ana de Armas appreciation tweet.#BladeRunner2049 pic.twitter.com/9R6doeMeQG — Tom (@_sheff) October 6, 2017

Ana began her movie career in Havana, appearing in the film Virgin Rose. Following her move to Spain, she starred in more movies and picked up television work. It wasn’t until she appeared in the movie Hands of Stone, that she became an international success with movies that appealed to U.S. audiences.

In 2016, Ana de Armas appeared in Hands of Stone, War Dogs, and Exposed. Overdrive and Blade Runner 2049 followed in 2017. Currently, Three Seconds is the only movie Ana de Armas has set for a 2018 release.

Considering that Ana de Armas moved to Los Angeles from Spain in 2014, and has appeared in multiple, successful movies, it is apparent that she is on the track to achieving even greater things.

Many are calling Ana de Armas a breakout star due to her role in Blade Runner 2049, but since she has been working as an actress since her teen years, she might challenge that title.

Ana de Armas has enjoyed a successful acting career in Spain and is only becoming widely recognized in the United States now.

It is possible that she will enjoy a career as successful as Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, and Antonio Banderas who all got their start in Spain, before becoming American movie stars.

Did you see Blade Runner 2049 this weekend? What did you think about the movie? How did you feel about Ana de Armas’ character Joi? Have you seen her in other movies?

