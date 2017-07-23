What Were Prince William And Prince Harry’s Last Words With Their Mother?

Prince William and Prince Harry revealed their last conversations they had with their mother, the late Princess Diana. In a new British documentary called Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which airs on Monday, Harry and William talk about the last time they spoke to their mother over the phone.

When speaking to ITV, William said, “The very last memory I have is a phone call from Balmoral. At the time Harry, and I was running around, minding our own business, playing with our cousins and having a perfect time. Harry and I were in a rush to say ‘Goodbye, see you later, can we leave?’ If I would’ve known what was going to happen, I wouldn’t have been quite so blasé about it. That phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily.”

When asked if the Prince remembers what Diana had said to him on that day, William responded, “I do.”

Just a few hours later, Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997 at the young age of 36.

This year, in August, marks the 20th anniversary of her passing.

Harry recalled, “It was her speaking from Paris. I can’t remember exactly what I said, but I do remember regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was.”

“If I would have known that was the last time I was going to speak to my mom, the things I would have said to her.”

“Looking back at it now, it’s incredibly hard. Now, I have to deal with that for the rest of my life, not knowing that it was the last time I would speak to my mom. The conversation would’ve been a lot different if I’d had even the slightest inkling that her life was going to be taken that night.”