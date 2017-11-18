What Time And Channel Does The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Come On?

Thanksgiving is almost here and for many households that means the family tradition of watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. First launched in 1924, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the world’s largest. Each year, millions of people flock to New York City to watch the parade live and in person, while others view the festivities from their television sets. NBC broadcasts the parade live at 9 a.m. on all coasts. Check with your local NBC listings for your channel. After the celebrities take center stage, the marching bands perform, and the balloons sail high above, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade culminates with the reveal of Santa Claus in his sleigh. For many, this is the official launch of Christmas shopping and holiday season.

There’s a full lineup of celebrity talent that will perform at the 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Gwen Stefani will perform the classic song White Christmas.

Patti LaBelle will be aboard the Cranberry Cooperative by Ocean Spray® float.

Though millions will be in Manhattan to watch the parade live and more than 45 million will view the festivities via television, there will be many celebrities who will take part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade across the country.

Celebrities who will be featured include Whoopi Goldberg, John O’Hurley, Thalía, Harry Connick Jr., Jane Krakowski, Chrissy Metz, Martha Stewart, Gaten Matarazzo, and Steve Harvey.

The best part of Thanksgiving is without a doubt the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is still one of @jetsetfam's top bucket list items, and I hope to one day experience it with Hubs + Kiddo. #MacysParade [AD] https://t.co/dTWWtdj8XT pic.twitter.com/4w32qCLUET — Nicole Standley ✈ (@jetsetfam) November 18, 2017

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been televised since 1952 and is one of the most popular holiday-themed shows watched each year.

Because there is something for everyone to enjoy when watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, it appeals to people of all ages. Even young babies and toddlers enjoy watching the balloons, while older people are entertained by the celebrities and Broadway performances.

Unfortunately, the world isn’t as safe as it used to be and there continues to be enhanced security each year for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. There will be security in place along the parade route.

Are you going to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live in New York or will you watch on TV? The parade will air on NBC at 9 A.M. across all time zones.