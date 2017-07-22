What Is The Big Deal About ‘Stranger Things?’ Catch Up And Watch The Season 2 Trailer Here!

What do Dungeons and Dragons, a missing boy, and a little girl with telekinetic powers all have in common? They all shaped the plot of Duffer brothers directed Netflix series “Stranger Things.” The show that was released in summer 2016 is much more than just its plot holes, 1980’s revival, and cult-like following.

Since the original sci-fi drama premiered, it has been reviewed as one of the best and most watched shows in history. “Stranger Things” has catapulted into a program that has its stars landing the coolest gigs and fans begging for more.

Warning, spoilers ahead!!!

Stranger Things is about a young boy who goes missing into a different dimension and it’s up to his single mom and best friends to save him. The show, set in the 80’s, has garnered fans of all ages due to its nostalgic games and music.

Since its release last year, the hit has racked up award nominations and even landed the cast a win at the SAG Awards. The stars included some familiar faces, like Winona Ryder and David Harbour, but performances from the child actors were equally impressive.

Some of the bright new stars have basically guaranteed their spot to become A-listers and Oscar-nominated actors and actresses so you better get used to seeing them around.

12-year- old Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – since starring in the series has signed with a major modeling agency, racked up millions of views on her Youtube singing videos, and showcased her amazing Nicki Minaj impression that went viral.

14-year- old Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) – got his start in Broadway plays and suffers from the rare genetic disease that his character, Dustin, has (cleidocranial dysplasia). He is using his platform to inspire others with it and has a photo policy that includes everyone who asks him for a photo has to, in turn, take a photo with him.

14-year- old Finn Wolfhard (Mike) – got his start in TV shows like “Supernatural” and “The 100.” He will have a role in upcoming Steven King movie adaptation of “It” and is currently Crowdfunding to direct a music video.

15-year- old Caleb McLaughlin (Luke) – also got his start on Broadway playing a young Simba in “The Lion King,” and starred as Ricky Bell in BET’s recent biopic of “New Edition.” He’s a stellar singer and dancer.

12-year- old Noah Schnapp (Will) – voiced Charlie Brown in the “Peanuts” movie, starred in Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies”, and is starting his own Youtube channel.

20-year- old Natalia Dyer (Nancy) – had a role in the “Hannah Montana Movie” and the indie film “I Believe in Unicorns.” She will be starring in new movie “Long Nights Short Mornings.”

19-year- old Shannon Purser (Barb) – was one of the most talked about characters in “Stranger Things,” Purser suffers from depression and used to self-harm but is using her platform to help other people. She has a major role in the new CW show “Riverdale.”

23-year- old Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) – starred in “Urban and the Shed Crew,” and will have a role in the movie “Shut In” starring opposite Naomi Watts. He will also be starring opposite of Amandla Stenberg in the new buzzworthy movie “As You Are.”

On July 22, the show’s Facebook page released a brand new trailer for Season 2. According to the insider, we can expect new characters, new monsters, and even a new extraterrestrial pet on its October 27 release date.

The first episode is going to pick up the following fall after where the last one ended with Will, who is rumored to be suffering from PTSD and seeing things from the upside down, Mike and Nancy are mourning their dead (or possibly not dead) friends, and Luke and Dustin competing for the same girl whose brother is rumored to be a new villain on the show.

Advertisement

They’ll keep the 80’s nostalgia going with references to iconic movies, like “Terminator 2” and “Aliens,” in addition to a classic game called Dragon’s Lair. Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.