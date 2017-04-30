What Is Janet Jackson Counting Down To?

It looks like Janet Jackson is preparing something epic as she recently posted a countdown on her website.

As soon as she posted the countdown on the homepage, her fans started speculating what the huge event she was so excited about was!

According to the rumors, she may be returning to the stage!

In 2016, the artist postponed her Unbreakable World Tour in order to “plan a family, “and now, her followers hope she is going to reprise the tour.

Michael Jackson’s sister has recently given birth to her son Eissa but was also involved in a less happy situation – her divorce which followed shortly after she brought the baby to the world.

Amid her shocking and unexpected split from her billionaire baby daddy, fans are hoping she is ready to go back to her career and step on stage once again.

One fan took to social media to share their opinion on what the artist may be counting down to.

But it seems like the speculations that she may be continuing her world tour may prove to be true.

Fans whose shows were rescheduled following her tour postponing noticed updates on their Ticketmaster accounts.

The name was changed, the new title being State of the World Tour.

As the timer counts down to the big news, fans still have to wait until tomorrow, May 1st to find out for sure what Janet Jackson is cooking up.

What do you think Janet Jackson has up her sleeve? Would you like to see her return to the stage?

Let us know your thoughts by cruising down to the comment section!