What Divorce? Ben Affleck Moves Back In With Jennifer Garner!

Ben Affleck is coming back home. According to reports, a year and a half after their split, Jennifer Garner is letting Affleck move back into the family home.

“This is what Jen has been praying for!” a source stated.

“She never wanted a divorce, but felt she had no other options. Finally, Ben has sobered up enough to come home.”

In panoramic photos of the luxurious $17.55 million Pacific Palisades home, a construction crew is seen gutting the guesthouse and emptying it of everything.

Ever since the actor moved out of the home where he and Garner were raising their children, 11 year old Violet, 8 year old Seraphina and 5 year old Sam, he’s been staying at Hotel Bel-Air.

Now, it looks like the actor crawled back with Garner and the children.

She allowed him to move into a two-bedroom guesthouse at the edge of the residency.

Despite reports that the divorce is finally going to happen, there are obvious signs that they might just end up getting back together – especially because they now live so close to each other.

A source confirms his “man cave” is being renovated into a play area for their children.

“The kids are thrilled Daddy is finally back,” an insider said.

“The three of them — and Jen — are only hoping that this time it’s for good.”

After 10 years of marriage, the couple announced their split. Reports claim Affleck’s gambling, drinking and alleged affair with the family’s nanny Christine Ouzounian were the mistakes that pushed Garner away from him.

After they separated they remained on civil terms and even went on vacations together with the kids as a real family.