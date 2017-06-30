What Did Brad Pitt Offer The Clooney Twins?

We all know by now that Brad Pitt and George Clooney are having one of the strongest (and possibly even longest) bromances in Hollywood. As such, it’s no surprise that Brad Pitt wanted to offer Clooney’s newborns an amazing gift. The 53-year-old actor has dropped in on the new parents while they were in the UK. Besides bringing some actual gifts for the babies, he also spread some father advice with his best friend.

As such, it’s no surprise that Brad Pitt wanted to offer Clooney’s newborns an amazing gift. The 53-year-old actor has dropped in on the new parents while they were in the UK. Besides bringing some actual gifts for the babies, he also spread some father advice with his best friend.

A Friend to Rely On

He truly showed he is a friend to rely on, and the Twins will call him Uncle Brad. The gifts Pitt chose for Ella and Alexander had something to do with his own six children. According to an inside source, “Uncle Brad” made a stop in London precisely to see George and Amal and also to meet their new babies while he was still in Europe.

According to an inside source, “Uncle Brad” made a stop in London precisely to see George and Amal and also to meet their new babies while he was still in Europe.

But besides the gifts, his advice was the most valuable thing he brought. Given that he has a lot of experience with his twins, Vivienne and Knox, aged 8, the actor from War Machine has some useful tips on avoiding fights between kids.

But What Did He Bring?

He brought the kids some matching toy dolls coming from Africa. In fact, his daughter Zahara (aged 12) has the same doll, which makes the two families even more connected. Zahara had a truly impressive

Zahara had a truly impressive experience since she loved the toy doll when she was a baby. From what it seems, Brad wanted to offer Clooney’s twins the same loving experience as Zahara had.

Advertisement

He also had some useful advice regarding concrete things, such as avoiding a diaper rash, which reportedly made Amal laugh. It seems that Clooney is adjusting easily to his life as a family of four.