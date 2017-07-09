What Did Blac Chyna Do To Trigger Rob’s Meltdown? – Celebrity Jeweler Ben Baller Thinks He Might Have The Answer!

Did Blac Chyna know that Rob was going to have a meltdown? Some people apparently think so! A jeweler close to the youngest Kardashian is claiming Chyna tried to fill her pockets with jewelry like gold, platinum, and diamonds just three days before she got cut off from her ex-boyfriend’s wallet.

According to an Instagram user named Ben Baller who is clearly in support of Rob, Chyna attempted to charge $300,000 worth of jewelry to Rob’s credit card just days before his “revenge porn” meltdown.

In Ben’s post, he wrote, “maybe because that dumb b***h tried to charge $300,000 worth of my jewelry on my Rob’s credit card who she’s now suing? Quote that!”

As CI readers know, the Kardashian brother uploaded explicit photos and videos of Chyna to social media to get revenge for Chyna’s infidelity and alleged disrespect.

The situation got worse quick!

Within 24 hours, Chyna had a lawyer named Lisa Bloom, and Rob cut her off from his bank accounts.

However, Ben Baller appears to be implying that Chyna was trying to take advantage of her relationship with Rob at the last second.

Allegedly, She wanted to milk Rob for every last drop before she got away from him!

Rob and Chyna’s relationship is out of control. It’s probably one of the most complicated drama-fests in recent memory, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Will these two reconcile eventually? To be honest, it doesn’t seem like it. What do our readers think of this whole situation? Surely, Rob is in the ‘wrong’, but Chyna probably isn’t in the ‘right’ either!