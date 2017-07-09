FREE NEWSLETTER
What Did Blac Chyna Do To Trigger Rob’s Meltdown? – Celebrity Jeweler Ben Baller Thinks He Might Have The Answer!

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/09/2017
Ben BallerSource: Complex.com

Did Blac Chyna know that Rob was going to have a meltdown? Some people apparently think so! A jeweler close to the youngest Kardashian is claiming Chyna tried to fill her pockets with jewelry like gold, platinum, and diamonds just three days before she got cut off from her ex-boyfriend’s wallet.

According to an Instagram user named Ben Baller who is clearly in support of Rob, Chyna attempted to charge $300,000 worth of jewelry to Rob’s credit card just days before his “revenge porn” meltdown.

In Ben’s post, he wrote, “maybe because that dumb b***h tried to charge $300,000 worth of my jewelry on my Rob’s credit card who she’s now suing? Quote that!”

The man named “Ben Baller,” didn’t think much of Blac’s attorney, writing on Twitter, “STFU dummy.”

As CI readers know, the Kardashian brother uploaded explicit photos and videos of Chyna to social media to get revenge for Chyna’s infidelity and alleged disrespect.

The situation got worse quick!

Within 24 hours, Chyna had a lawyer named Lisa Bloom, and Rob cut her off from his bank accounts.

However, Ben Baller appears to be implying that Chyna was trying to take advantage of her relationship with Rob at the last second.

Allegedly, She wanted to milk Rob for every last drop before she got away from him!

Rob and Chyna’s relationship is out of control. It’s probably one of the most complicated drama-fests in recent memory, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Will these two reconcile eventually? To be honest, it doesn’t seem like it. What do our readers think of this whole situation? Surely, Rob is in the ‘wrong’, but Chyna probably isn’t in the ‘right’ either!

3 Comments

Majorette
07/09/2017 at 1:04 pm
Everybody knows that Rob has mental issues, not a successful Kardashian as he would like to be, overweight, sloppy, lazy and child like. Although Black Chyna is considered a thot, she is educated. She has a four year degree and a Master’s. She chooses to market herself to men and strip, among other things. Rob knew that was the type of women she was. However, he thought because of her background and him being a Kardashian he underestimated her will to be accepted. He thought buying her would conquer all. Rob needs therapeutic intervention. Until he find himself, he is no good to anybody else. His selection of woman r those that he feels he can control.


MsKeepzitreal
07/09/2017 at 12:34 pm
😊🤣😃😅wait did dude say “my Rob” 😂🤣😃😄😅😅 or did I read it wrong???
How bout ppl just look at the situation like this: Chyna finally wants to end any hopes of Rob wanting the impossible relationship he yearns for with her so she just showed the world via internet she’s done. He should’ve just accepted and moved on. Would you ppl feel better if she continued stringing him along knowing she don’t want what he wants?


Melissa Meadows
07/09/2017 at 12:15 pm
What do you expect? She is a snake taking her prey. You never take that my home to your family and make her a wife. She is clearly a hoe.


