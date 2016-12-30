What Are UFC Stars Saying Ahead of Ronda’s Fight

Today is all about Ronda Rousey’s comeback. After a 13-month hiatus following a devastating loss to Holly Holmes at UFC 193, Ronda returns to the Octagon tonight to face the the bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, in a bid to retain her title. Some people think there is more at stake than the title – her MMA legacy. Some UFC stars have also had a say on the matter and her chances of winning.

UFC featherweight Champion, Max Holloway says he loves the new “Dark Ronda”. Leading up to UFC 207 tonight, Ronda has been silent and distant from the media – and the interim featherweight champ says he likes it. He says she’s focused, ready, and he believes that she can prove her haters wrong. He also said that she has a storyline, and for that reason, he believes that she can edge it.

Tyron Woodley, UFC welterweight champion, doesn’t share the same sentiments as his fellow champion. He is indifferent to her media blackout, though he says she might get a pass because she put the UFC and MMA on a different level in terms of its popularity. He doesn’t believe that she will win today, and says evolution has caught up with her. He believes that Amanda is an all-round better fighter than her, and it will show in their fight. He also knows Amanda Nunes as well as her trainers personally, and knows that she is extremely focused and ready. He is so confident that he dropped $1000 on Amanda to win.

Interestingly, the odd makers also back Tyron’s words. Even though many consider Nunes to be the underdog in the fight, the book makers are assuming the worst about Ronda. Her media blackout hasn’t helped, with many believing that she is still broken after her loss to Holly Holmes.

One thing is for sure, tonight’s fight between Rousey and Nunes tonight at UFC 207 is no sure thing.