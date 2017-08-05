What Are Those? Drake Gets Roasted On Social Media For Wearing These Dad/Granny/Tio Shoes And It’s Hilarious!

The rapper is used to all the teasing. Drake has been roasted for his ridiculous dance moves in Hotline Bling, his hairline as well as for his past as an actor on the Canadia teen show Degrassi: The Next Generation. But now, social media has found a new reason to laugh at him – his taste in shoes!

The performer wore with confidence on stage, a pair of loafers that people say look like dad shoes.

Drake took to Instagram to post two pictures of himself from his Miami concert, and that was the start of his teasing!

The star wore some Tom Ford loafers, and captioned the two pics with ‘story’ and ‘vacation.’

Story A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Vacation? A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Of course, fans could not help but turn his old-school looking shoes in a meme, likening them to footwear a dad would pick.

Some thought he looked like he was attending a PTA meeting while others compared him to a proud father at his son’s graduation.

Users were also concerned about the fact that he wasn’t wearing any socks.

Only a few admitted that they could ‘respect’ the loafers, but their comments were soon lost in the sea of hilarious burns such as: ‘why tf drake wearing my granny’s shoes!’ or ‘When drake has on your weird Tio’s going out shoes.’

Despite the fact that people thought the artist was wearing Gucci footwear, they are in fact Tom Ford.

The ‘dad’ loafers are currently available online for the price of $900!

It is safe to say that even the most loved performers are sometimes the victims of some social media mockery and that’s OK as long as it’s all in good fun.

We couldn’t help but crack up at the roasts! What about you?