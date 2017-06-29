What About Corey? Kris Jenner Caught On Dinner Date Packing The PDA With Ladies’ Man David Foster!

One eyewitness revealed the two lovebirds were holding hands! Has Kris Jenner ditched boyfriend, Corey Gamble for one of Hollywood’s most notorious players?

Momager Kris Jenner reportedly went on a date with music producer David Foster at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.

‘Kris was laughing, playing with her hair, and acting very flirtatious. They even engaged in a little PDA at the table — they were holding hands!’ the source revealed.

But wasn’t the Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager dating Corey Gamble?

It looks like the 61-year-old likes to have options!

Foster, who is considered quite a ladies’ man, split from his fourth wife Yolanda Hadid last year, only to then move on to model Christie Brinkley.

In February, the man was spotted going to a strip club with a mystery brunette!

Meanwhile, Jenner dated Corey Gamble, and then they took a break earlier in the year.

However, it was reported that the two reconciled and were even seen together at Khloe’s birthday party last weekend!

Although it certainly looked like Kris and David were very touchy-feely during the supposed date, another insider has claimed that they are just really good friends.

Indeed, Jenner and Hadid’s former husband have been connected for years.

David was married to model Linda Thompson for nearly 15 years until 2005.

Linda, you guessed it, was previously married to Kris’ ex Bruce Jenner, now known as transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner. So messy!

Advertisement

Do you believe that there is more between Kris and David than just friendship?