Wentworth Miller Reveals That He Is Leaving ‘The Flash’ And ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

After multiple guest appearances on The Flash and a co-starring role on Legends of Tomorrow, actor Wentworth Miller is finally hanging up the cold gun. Over the weekend, the actor shared on Instagram that he is currently filming his final episodes as the villainous Captain Cold.

Miller first played Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold, in the very first season of The Flash, appearing as a recurring villain starting in the show’s fourth episode.

Snart was soon partnered up with Mick Rory, aka Heat Wave, played by Miller’s old Prison Break co-star, Dominic Purcell.

When The CW launched another new show in the “Arrowverse” called Legends of Tomorrow, Miller and Purcell were enlisted as part of the main cast.

The newfound popularity of the duo even led FOX to go forward with plans to create a new Prison Break limited series reunion last summer.

Nonetheless, Miller exited the main cast after the first season of Legends and went on to sign a new contract that would see him making guest appearances across all four Arrowverse shows.

Last season, Miller showed up on both Flash and Legends for a few short appearances, but the writers seem to struggle to find new ways to use the character.

This year, Captain Cold is slated to make several more appearances on Legends and Flash, one of which will apparently be the last.

In his farewell post, Miller said he was “currently shooting some of my final episodes” on both series, adding, “I’ve had a tremendous time playing this character.”

Miller made headlines in 2016 when he revealed his lifelong struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts in response to a hurtful meme. In addition to his acting work, Miller is also an active screenwriter, having writing the 2013 British thriller, Stoker, and the 2016 horror film, The Disappointments Room.