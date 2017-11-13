Wendy Williams’s Show Celebrates Its 1,500th Episode – She Opens Up About Her Success

Even though Wendy Williams doesn’t see herself as a star, the significant number of people who tune in to her show and look up to her would beg to differ. The woman stated in a recent interview that not only does she not feel like a celebrity but she likes doing her job more than being celebrated in any way. However, there is definitely a lot to celebrate considering today The Wendy Williams Show is set to air its 1,500th episode!

The hit show started back in 2008 with a six-week trial.

About what may have led to her success as a daytime TV personality, Wendy admitted that it must have been her realness.

‘I can only be me, you know? It is really difficult to be someone else. And I have always only been able to be me, and sometimes my mouth has made great friends in the past. But … if you ask, I am going to answer you. Sometimes honesty burns bridges. So how is it to be sort of the voice of the people? Easy. I am one of the people. I do not feel any different. I just feel like I am on TV, but a regular person,’ Williams stated.

While many thought her direct way of speaking would cause her show to fail fast, just like her motto ‘I’ll show ‘em,’ Wendy managed to prove herself by hosting it for no less than nine seasons!

As for that Emmy that always escapes her, Williams revealed that she does not need it as long as she has her own ‘mojo.’

‘It’s very tough for women, it’s really tough for black people, it is very tough for a black woman who is not going to get out on TV and act like a buffoon, because the industry still wants a certain kind of shucking and jiving from my people, and I cannot give that. I come out and laugh, but I am an intelligent woman, and I will not dumb down — unless I’m imitating someone dumb, you know?’ the TV host said about the entertainment industry.