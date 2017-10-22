FREE NEWSLETTER
Wendy Williams Won’t Leave Her Husband Following The Cheating Scandal; She Is Staying For Her Son

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/22/2017
Wendy Williams Won't Leave Her Husband Following The Cheating Scandal; She Is Staying For Her Son

If you want to know why Wendy Williams stays with her husband after he was accused of having an affair, then you can find some answers here. Sources seem to know more about this situation.

 

Wendy built her career by calling people on their crazier mistakes. So when all those rumors began flowing and saying that her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter, had reportedly had an affair with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson, her fans didn’t understand why she remained by his side.

What is it exactly that keeps her staying in this relationship?

‘Wendy‘s doing bad right now, but it’s not her style to let it show,’ an insider confessed.

‘First, it was the body shaming, which got to her. Now she’s dealing with this situation with her marriage; she’s going through hell. But the last thing she wants is everyone in her business. She’s not ready to make anything public. And she’s not leaving Kevin, not a chance,’ the source continues.

‘She’s way too emotionally invested and even more than that. She won’t put her son through a divorce. She believes he needs both parents together, end of the story,’ the same insider goes on about the situation.

That makes sense. Kevin Hunter Jr. is only 16 after all.

As it was previously reported, employees on Wendy’s show have definitely noticed a change in recent days and not for the better. Many fear to cross the talk show host.

 

‘Someone in Wendy’s world has been selling her out, and it’s just tough for her to figure out who,’ another source stated.

‘She hasn’t fired anyone over it, but people are terrified that she might. Wendy’s very distrustful right now, the mood on set has been agitated. No one knows who is talking to Wendy or who may be trying to sabotage her. The whole situation is toxic and terrifying.’ We are really hoping that she will have better days ahead.

3 Comments

Nay
10/22/2017 at 4:48 pm
I can’t stand that woman. I hate that she has to make her money by downing and talking about people and when somebody say something about her a** she can’t take it and don’t wanna talk about that. What goes around comes around. And btw gain some dam weight I agree 100 percent with 50 cent. Beast looking a**.


Luci Lu
10/22/2017 at 12:28 pm
Nobody cares if she is heart broken because her husband, who has NEVER been faithful to her, has a well-established “side piece”, courtesy of Wendy’s money. And, nobody cares if she stays with him for the “sake of their son”. Even if she files for divorce, her son would probably choose to live with his dad, and Wendy would have to pay her useless husband child support. Of course, one of her staff members spilled the dirty laundry; a check is a check b***hes!


Erica Wynn
10/22/2017 at 6:17 am
As for this so-called scandal? I still think that she doesn’t want to be alone. It’s the same yet sad excuse: “I am staying with my spouse because I don’t want my son to be without two parents.


